Jill Biden Glows On Dinner Outing With Grandkids Naomi, 28, & Beau Jr, 2, In L.A: Photos

Jill Biden and her grandkids Naomi and Beau Jr. were spotted grabbed dinner in Los Angeles on June 10! The trio were at famed Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi.

By:
June 11, 2022 5:25PM EDT
Jill Biden Los Angeles June 10, 2022
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill walk along Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, during the inaugural parade. (AP Photo/Clarissa M. Rucker)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, in Ulvade, Texas Biden Texas School Shooting, Ulvade, United States - 29 May 2022
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, in San Antonio, Texas Biden Texas School Shooting, San Antonio, United States - 29 May 2022
Image Credit: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock

Jill Biden was out and about while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on June 10. At the the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, she was accompanied by Secret Service and two of her grandchildren, eldest grandchild Naomi and youngest Beau Jr. Apparently, the family was in California for The Summit of Americas event held on June 9, 2022. Jill herself hosted a luncheon for the spouses of world leaders the next day.

Jill Biden Los Angeles June 10, 2022
Jill Biden in Los Angeles on June 10, 2022 (Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock)

In the photos taken while they left the outing, Jill stunned in a knee length teal floral dress and hot pink pumps. She adorned the look with a plethora of bracelets and pale pink earrings. Meanwhile, Naomi wore a casual black button down dress and square mules. She held her baby brother Beau in her arms while her caramel hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, per The Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Biden gals rocking some seriously chic attire. Notable outfits from The First Lady include her wearing a lemon print dress with yellow heels while she and her husband, President Joe Biden board the Air Force One. She was also seen wearing a polka dot dress to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and wore a grape purple coat and pointy nude heels in Arizona on March 7, 2022.

On the other hand, Naomi rocked an asymmetrical, long sleeve black gown on her Instagram in December of 2021, declaring herself to be a proud Bette Midler fan. She also was seen adorably wearing the same dress her sister Maisy wore to President Joe Biden’s inauguration a few months earlier.

First Lady and educator Jill Biden originally met Joe Biden on a date that was set up by his brother. The two have now been married for over 40 years, and share a daughter named Ashley together.

In other happy news, their granddaughter Naomi announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Peter Neal, as she posted a close up of her gorgeous engagement ring on September 4, 2021. “Forever,” the caption read, as she showed up the diamond jewelry with a gold band.

