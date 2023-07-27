Collin & Hannah Gosselin’s Siblings Are ‘Embarrassed’ Over Their Documentary Slamming Mom Kate: Report

Kate Gosselin is facing serious allegations made by her two estranged children, Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, which the rest of her kids aren’t happy about. A source told US Weekly on July 27 that the six other Gosselin siblings — Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Leah, and twins Cara and Mady — do not support Collin and Hannah’s new Vice TV documentary about how Kate, 48, allegedly treated her and Jon Gosselin‘s kids when they were younger.

“The kids who live with Kate haven’t had much contact with Collin and his sister Hannah since they went to live with Jon,” the insider said. “It’s safe to say they won’t now after this doc,” they added. The source also claimed that the siblings Kate isn’t estranged from “don’t want the attention or the fam. This is embarrassing for them.”

Collin and Hannah, both 19, are the only Gosselin siblings who have a relationship with their dad Jon, 46. The other sextuplets (Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah) live with Kate, while Cara and Maddy, both 22, are in college. In Vice TV’s The Dark Side of the 2000s, Collin claimed that his mother sent him to a psychiatric hospital to silence his alleged claims of abuse when he was 12. The high school graduate also alleged that Kate “drove a social barrier” between Collin and his siblings, whom he hasn’t spoken to since 2016, when he was sent away.

Kate responded to Collin’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE on July 21. “My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” the former reality star claimed. “For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs.” Kate also said to PEOPLE that it “saddens” her that she has to speak out against her estranged son.

"At the end of the day, none of us decided to be on TV," Collin Gosselin told VICE TV. More from the Gosselin family about the reality TV series "Jon & Kate Plus 8." Catch up online to watch the full episode of Dark Side of the 2000's on VICE TV: https://t.co/dgxUZvNqkI pic.twitter.com/FDeeOfwmxO — VICE TV (@VICETV) July 20, 2023

Mady is the only Gosselin sibling so far who has publicly called out Collin out for the remarks he made about their mother in the documentary. She took to social media and accused Collin of “physical violence and hate speech.” Mady said in her statement, “I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life.” She also reiterated that she does not plan to rehabilitate her relationship with her younger brother.

Collin has been estranged from all of his siblings, except Hannah, since he was sent to a psychiatric facility in 2016. He eventually moved in with Jon, who was awarded sole physical and legal custody of the then-minor in 2018. Collin’s sister Hannah, who also moved in with their dad, has backed up some of Collin’s claims about Kate. Although she did not make abuse allegations, she said that Kate “separated” Collin from the rest of the siblings. “He would not get to come outside and play with us,” she said on Dark Side of the 2000s. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kate’s rep about the allegations, but we haven’t gotten a response.