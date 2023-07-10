Hannah Gosselin, 19, Claims Brother Collin, 19, Was ‘Separated From Us’ By Mom Kate

Collin Gosselin was institutionalized for behavioral issues as a pre-teen, and left the facility in 2018 to live with his father. Hannah moved in with Jon Gosselin shortly after.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 10, 2023 4:46PM EDT
Gosselin kids
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5870389a)Jonathan Gosselin, Kate GosselinJon & Kate Plus 8 - 2007Tlc-TVUSATelevision
Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jon Gosselin is busy in the yard today organizing the lawn crew and chatting on his cell phone in the yard. When Jon returned home today the Nanny was seen leaving the property. The kids played outside today and helped the landscaper in the yard. Jon was constantly on the phone and walking around the property today hardly having any time to play with the children. Pictured: Jon Gosselin and kids,Jon Gosselin kids Nanny Family friend Gosselin kids landscaper Landscaper Ref: SPL107919 190609 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Collin and Hannah Gosselin — who have lived with their father, Jon Gosselin, since 2018 — have made new claims about how Collin was treated under their mother, Kate Gosselin‘s, roof as kids. In an upcoming documentary titled Dark Side of the 2000s by ViceTV, both Collin and Hannah said their mother did not treat him fairly, with Hannah accusing her of keeping Collin from the rest of his siblings. “He would be separated from us. He would not get to come and play outside with us,” the 19-year-old high school graduate said in a preview clip from the doc, which can be seen below.

 “He would eat dinner at different times than us,” she added. “I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, and what behavior is not acceptable.” Collin, also 19, corroborated Hannah’s claims to Vice with his own recollections of their childhood.

“I’m not going to say I was a perfect child, but I’d say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings,” he explained. Seemingly trying to empathize with his mother, Collin added, “I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through. And I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on and that it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there, so she chose me.”

Collin is now estranged from his mother, who institutionalized him as a pre-teen for behavioral issues. Jon helped get Collin out of the Fairmount Behavioral Health outside Philadelphia after Collin’s roommate smuggled a letter out of the facility, per Jon’s 2019 interview with DailyMailTV. “You’re my dad, my savior, Please help me,” a photo of the alleged letter, which appeared to be written in black crayon, read. In 2018, Collin moved in with Jon, and Hannah followed the same year. Collin and Hannah make up two-thirds of Jon and Kate’s sextuplets. The other four include Aaden, AlexisJoel, and Leah. They also have 22-year-old twin sisters, Cara and Mady. Collin does not have a relationship with his other siblings.

Collin previously opened up about being institutionalized and how that affected his relationship with Kate in Nov. 2022. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.” He added that his experience growing up with his mom was “was worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent.”

He also said that he believes being on reality television played a huge part in his turbulent childhood. “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” he hypothesized. “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

Collin was first introduced to the world on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007, which later became Kate Plus 8. The show ran through 2017.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad