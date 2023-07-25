Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks Oversized Black Hoodie & Sweatpants For Solo Grocery Run: Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked all grown up as she was spotted out by herself on a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 25. As seen below, the daughter of Angelina Jolie, 48, and Brad Pitt, 59, looked cozy in an all-black ensemble of a hoodie and sweats, which was completed with black and white Nike sneakers. Shiloh donned the same hoodie she was spotted in while out at dinner with her mom and older siblings, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19, in late June. She seemed unconcerned with her surroundings as she got into a gray sedan with one earbud in her ear.

Shiloh’s new buzz cut was on full display during the outing. She debuted her short look in January while out with Zahara in Los Angeles. The pair smiled away, and Shiloh donned a different black hoodie. Hoodies seem to be Shiloh’s outerwear of choice recently, as she was also seen wearing one during a trip to the pet store with Zahara and Pax in early July. And yet again, she was wearing a black hoodie during a solo errands trip in February.

Shiloh turned 17 in May, and a person close to the Jolie-Pitt clan gushed over her being a well-rounded and down-to-earth individual. “She insists on earning her own money, buys most of her clothes from vintage shops and has friends from all walks of life,” a source told Ok! back in May. “She’s mature beyond her years.” They claimed that Shiloh is a very artistic child and is “even working with Brad producing and directing a movie.” Shiloh appeared as a baby in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and voiced a minor character in Kung Fu Panda 3, but does not appear to have anything in the works, according to her IMDb page.

However, another insider claimed earlier this year that Shiloh and Brad “get along really well” and are indeed working on a film together, per In Touch. They also claimed Shiloh has “forgiven” her dad “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.”

As fans know, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, and they’ve endured tense custody negotiations ever since, which include Angelina accusing Brad of being abusive toward their children. Their most recent drama, however, grew from the Maleficent star selling her share of the French winery she shared with Brad. Brad then sued her for breach of contract and allegedly “intentionally damaging” him and his investment in the property. In addition to Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh, Brad and Angelina are parents to their son, Maddox, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.