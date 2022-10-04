Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, looked super chic during an outing in New York City on Oct. 4 (see the photos here). During the rainy stroll, the Maleficent star rocked a black coat paired with black loose trousers and open-toe sandals. And despite the cloudy skies, Angelina still opted to wear a pair of jet-black aviator sunglasses while out with her teen. The mom-of-six made sure to not forget her jewelry as well and stunned in a pair of gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn straight down and flowed in the wind.

Zahara, who started college in Georgia just two months ago, kept her look a bit more casual. The 17-year-old wore light-blue jeans and a grey t-shirt paired with a plaid jacket. She also was more prepared for the weather than her mom and opted for white sneakers. The college freshman held a cozy grey blanket and carried a black leather backpack while on the go with Angelina.

The mother and daughter outing comes just one day after the Oscar-winner filed court documents in which she alleged that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 58, was violent towards her and their kids. In the documents obtained by HollywoodLife, it states that Angelina decided to end their marriage after the Bullet Train actor was allegedly “physically and emotionally abusive” to her and the kids. She also claimed that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” Brad initially filed a suit against his ex over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, on Sept. 21, and the documents that were filed on Oct. 4 are a part of the ongoing legal battle.

Angelina also claimed that negotiations over Chateau Miraval had “had broken down” after Brad allegedly made her sign a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting her from discussing the violent actions she claimed happened on the plane in 2016. Although the actress had accused Brad of having “dumped alcohol on her and the kids”, he was eventually cleared of any child abuse allegations, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Brad has not publicly commented on the alleged altercation between him and Angelina, and has since gotten sober since their split. And according to an interview he did with GQ, he even spent over a year in Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” Brad said in June. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.” The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars were married from 2014 until their official divorce in 2019. They share six kids together: Maddox, 21, Zahara, 17, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.