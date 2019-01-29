Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10, Is Angelina Jolie’s Mini-Me In New Photo Of The Duo Out & About

Twin alert! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was the spitting image of her mom, Angelina Jolie, when they stepped out for the 10-year-old’s martial arts class on Jan. 28. Check it out!

Angelina Jolie has been out and about with her kids a ton lately, but on Jan. 28, she spent some one-on-one time with her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt 10. The mom of six took her daughter to a martial arts class, and we cannot get over how much they look alike in the pics! For the outing Angelina wore a black maxi dress, while Vivienne kept it casual in sweats and a t-shirt for her athletic class, but their faces are identical! Angie held tight to her daughter’s hand as they headed to the karate class, and photographers snapped away to capture the photos of the pair.

Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, along with 12-year-old Shiloh, are Angie’s biological children with ex Brad Pitt. The two also share their adopted kids, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, and Maddox, 17. When Angie and Brad split in Sept. 2016, they were embroiled in quite a vicious custody battle for more than two years. However, at the end of 2018, they settled things and reached a new temporary arrangement in order to avoid bringing the case to court and having a judge decide their fate.

The custody agreement gave Angelina more than 50% custody of the children, but allows Brad more time than he was receiving previously. He is also expected to be able to increase his custodial time in stages until reaching his goal of a 50/50 split.

“Brad ended up getting more custody time than Angelina wanted him to,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In the end, she conceded a lot, mainly because she knew she had few options otherwise and she didn’t want to have to drag the kids into court and make it even more traumatic for them.”