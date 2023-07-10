Angelina Jolie Shades ‘Ludicrous’ Ex Brad Pitt In New Court Docs Amid Legal Battle Over Winery

Angelina Jolie has filed a new response in her year-long court battle over the former French winery she bought with Brad Pitt in 2008 while they were still married. Angelina, 49, sold her stake in their multimillion-dollar estate, Chateau Miraval, in 2021, and Brad, 59, sued her in Feb. 2022 for allegedly unlawfully selling her share of it to a Russian businessman. Brad accused Angie of “enriching herself” while “intentionally damaging” him in court documents filed in early June, which were obtained by HollywoodLife.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” Angie’s new court filing, which Page Six claimed to have obtained on July 10, reportedly read. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes,” the submission added, describing Brad painting himself as a committed country guy and winemaker a s“ludicrous”. The mother of six continued, “During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties. While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.”

Angelina also accused Brad of misusing profits from the winery and owing her $350 million. HollywoodLife reached out to Brad’s representative but did not receive a timely response.

Brad’s June filing harped on the fact that he and the Maleficent star reportedly had a binding contract. “As set forth in Plaintiffs’ Second Amended Complaint, Pitt and Jolie had a mutual and binding commitment, reflected by their conduct and statements to one another over time, that they would hold Miraval together and, if the time came, that they would sell their interests separately only with the other’s consent,” the complaint noted. Of course, Brad did not consent to her sale.

It also accused Angie of doing nothing to help run the winery when she owned it. “Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his,” Brad claimed. “By the time of their separation, Pitt’s investment exceeded Jolie’s by nearly $50 million.”

Brad and Angie were reportedly discussing how to split the winery shares following their divorce, but once things turned sour, Angie dropped all negotiations and sold her shares. Angie and Brad were also involved in a years-long custody battle over their six kids. Brad was awarded joint custody after a five-year-long court battle in 2021.