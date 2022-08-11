Brad Pitt ‘Pushes To See’ His Kids As Situation With Angelina Jolie Remains ‘Hostile’: Report

Brad Pitt is not letting his contentious relationship with his ex, Angelina Jolie, impact his relationship with their kids. Brad, 58, “pushes to see” their children — Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – “as often as possible wherever they are in the world,” Us Weekly reports. The publication’s insider noted that Brad “flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and that meant a lot to them,” before adding that Brad “made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th [birthday].”

Angie, 47, and Brad also share Maddox, 21, and 18-year-old Pax (whose ages mean they’re legally adults and can choose whether or not they spend time with Brad.) Brad, according to Us Weekly, “cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

Brad spoke recently about his pride in Shiloh as she pursues her interests in dance. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he said at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train. Brad called Shiloh’s dancing “very beautiful” and that he “love(s) them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish.”

While Brad maintains a relationship with his kids, his relationship with Angelina continues to deteriorate. In June, Brad and his legal team filed documents accusing Angie of seeking to inflict “harm” on Pitt by selling their multi-million dollar Chateau Miraval winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, the owner of the company which makes the Russian vodka Stolichnaya (aka Stoli.) She reportedly sold her half of the winery to Yuri, who has since distanced himself from the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his regime following the invasion of Ukraine.

Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” Brad’s team wrote in the legal documents. “By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also, through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval. And just as Jolie envisioned, that is exactly what Shefler has done.”

Brad claims that Angie was not entitled to sell her shares without offering him the right of refusal. So, these two are currently battling it out in the court. Angie apparently tied to subpoena Brad at the 2022 SAG Awards, which he did not attend.