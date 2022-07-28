Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Tried To Subpoena Brad Pitt At SAG Awards

Brad Pitt, 58, did not attend the 2022 SAG Awards, and it was probably a good thing that he didn’t. A new report by Page Six claims that at the time, Angelina Jolie‘s lawyers were trying hard to serve him with a subpoena as part of the ongoing lawsuits over their French winery, so they positioned process servers at big Hollywood events like the SAG Awards. A source close to Brad confirmed this to HollywoodLife and further told us: “Anyone that would deliberately try to serve someone at a high-profile event like this tells you everything you need to know about their negative intentions.”

Servers were apparently having a hard time trying to hand the Fight Club star the papers, and they were hoping he’d show up to the SAG Awards since he won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2020. Unfortunately for them, Brad did not attend the event, and according to the report, they would have tried again at the Oscars, but Brad’s lawyers put an end to the chase before the Academy Awards commenced.

When a person is served with a subpoena, they have a legal requirement to respond to a court, and Angelina’s lawyers wanted Brad to hand over records and correspondence related to the Château Miraval winery, Page Six further claims.

View Related Gallery Angelina Jolie Out With All Her Kids: Family Photos To Celebrate Twins Knox & Vivienne's 14th Birthday Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie leaves the Vatican Museums with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt after a guided tour. 20 Jul 2022 Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA879747_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Brad and Angelina, who share six children together, split in September 2016 (two years after getting married at the chateau), and they’re now locked in a battle over ownership of the business. The 47-year-old actress sold her shares in it to a subsidiary of the massive liquor firm Stoli, but he claims that she was not entitled to sell her shares without offering him the right of refusal. So currently, they’re fighting over whether she can ask for the paperwork that she’s requested. A judge recently ruled that Brad and his business partners must turn over the papers, but it’s possible he’ll appeal.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Brad and Angelina’s reps, but we did not receive immediate responses.