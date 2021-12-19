Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 18, For Lunch On His Dad Brad Pitt’s Birthday – Photo

Angelina Jolie enjoyed some sushi and shopping with her son Pax, 18, on the day her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt, turned 58.

Angelina Jolie loves spoiling her kids! The 46-year-old Eternals star was spotted treating her son Pax, 18, to some sushi and shopping in Los Angeles on December 18, which just happened to be the 58th birthday of her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt. Although Pax wasn’t with the Fight Club actor to celebrate his big day, he appeared to make the most of his time with his mom! The fashionable pair grabbed a bit at the popular Sugarfish sushi chain before heading into the high-end Fred Segal department store in West Hollywood.

Angelina cut a sophisticated figure in a pair of grey slacks and a chic black overcoat. Her trademark brunette tresses were swept back in a loose bun as she allowed her natural beauty to shine by going virtually makeup free. She topped off the stunning look with a luxury handbag, black high heels and bold red nail polish. Pax kept it cool as usual with a white tee, stone jacket and dark pants. The sporty sense of style was heightened by a pair of fresh sneakers and a baseball cap.

The mother of six is certainly all about giving her kids the best, as she was spotted just a day before in Washington D.C., taking her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act. Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar winner shared photos from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.

Along with Pax and Zahara, Angelina and Brad also co-parent Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.