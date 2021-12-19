See Pics

Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 18, For Lunch On His Dad Brad Pitt’s Birthday – Photo

Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox have their hands full while exiting Fred Segal after getting some Christmas shopping done this Saturday. Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.

Angelina Jolie enjoyed some sushi and shopping with her son Pax, 18, on the day her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt, turned 58.

Angelina Jolie loves spoiling her kids! The 46-year-old Eternals star was spotted treating her son Pax, 18, to some sushi and shopping in Los Angeles on December 18, which just happened to be the 58th birthday of her ex and his dad, Brad Pitt. Although Pax wasn’t with the Fight Club actor to celebrate his big day, he appeared to make the most of his time with his mom! The fashionable pair grabbed a bit at the popular Sugarfish sushi chain before heading into the high-end Fred Segal department store in West Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox have their hands full while exiting Fred Segal in West Hollywood on December 18, 2021. (BACKGRID)

Angelina cut a sophisticated figure in a pair of grey slacks and a chic black overcoat. Her trademark brunette tresses were swept back in a loose bun as she allowed her natural beauty to shine by going virtually makeup free. She topped off the stunning look with a luxury handbag, black high heels and bold red nail polish. Pax kept it cool as usual with a white tee, stone jacket and dark pants. The sporty sense of style was heightened by a pair of fresh sneakers and a baseball cap.

The mother of six is certainly all about giving her kids the best, as she was spotted just a day before in Washington D.C., taking her daughter Zahara, 16, to meet with the politicians behind the powerful Violence Against Women Act. Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar winner shared photos from the educational mother-daughter trip. “Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” she wrote in the caption.

Related Gallery

Maddox Jolie-Pitt: See Photos Of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Over The Years

Maddox Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie shopping with her children, Maddox and Shiloh, New York, America - 16 Jun 2007June 16, 2007 - New York City.Angelina Jolie takes Shiloh and Maddox to Lee's Art Shop in New York City.Photo ® Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages
Maddox Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie picking her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt up from school, the Lycee Francais De New York, New York, America - 02 Oct 2007
Angelina Jolie Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt Actress Angelina Jolie talks to her son Maddox, her adopted child from Cambodia, in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. Angelina Jolie Pitt adopted Maddox in 2002, and a year later opened a foundation in his name in Cambodia's northwestern Battambang province, which helps fund health care, education and conservation projects in rural Cambodia. She first came to Cambodia 16 years ago to film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." She's back now for another movie, "First They Killed My Father," as a director, and the subject matter is a far cry from Lara Croft Cambodia Angelina Returns, New Orleans, USA

Along with Pax and Zahara, Angelina and Brad also co-parent Maddox, 20,  Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.