Maddox Jolie-Pitt Celebrates Milestone 21st Birthday With Mom Angelina & Siblings, Not Dad Brad: Report

They grow up so fast! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest child, son Maddox, is turning 21 and the birthday boy is ready to party! The celebration will be starting on Friday, August 5 and carry through the weekend where Maddox will ring in his milestone with his mom and his siblings, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, according to ET. Papa bear Brad, who split with Angelina back in 2016, will reportedly be missing the fete and is currently on the promotional tour for his new flick Bullet Train. HollywoodLife has reached out for confirmation.

After the soiree, Maddox will be helping his little sister Zahara “move to Atlanta,” according to the outlet. The young ambassador will be starting college in the fall at Spelman and her big brother is most likely getting her all set up for her exciting new life at the esteemed university.

Although he reportedly won’t be making an appearance at Maddox’s birthday, Brad had a chance to gush about Zahara heading off to a higher education while on the red carpet for his Bullet Train premiere. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” he said, according to Vanity Fair. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

He also made a rare comment about Shiloh after the teenager shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he told ET about Shiloh’s interest in choreography at the film premiere. The Oscar winner added that she’s “very beautiful,” before joking, “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Meanwhile, Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. He is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.