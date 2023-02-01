Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Shows Off Shaved Head As She Drives Herself To Run Errands: Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, is still fashionably rocking her new buzz cut! The teenager made a solo trip to the market in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, and her new hairstyle was on full display. Shiloh was photographed heading to the driver’s seat of her car, carrying a water bottle in one hand while listening to music in wireless headphones. Her hair has grown out a bit since its debut in January, and she paired the new look with shorts and a sweatshirt, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Shiloh first showed off her hair makeover while out and about with her sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, on Jan. 7. She turned 16 in May and has become quite independent since getting her driver’s license recently. In November, Shiloh was seen driving herself around for the first time as she made a solo trip to 7-Eleven.

The 16-year-old is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s middle child and first born biological child. The exes adopted Zahara, as well as Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19. Following Shiloh, they welcomed biological twins, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, who are now 14. Brad and Angelina have been embroiled in a custody battle over the children since their 2016 divorce, although three of the kids are now legal adults.

Brad has been private about his relationship with the kids since the divorce. In fact, he has not been photographed with any of his children publicly since 2016. However, Angelina is often seen out and about with the kids. In December, she and Shiloh were seen spending time with actor Paul Mescal after checking out his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Still, in August, Brad didn’t hold back from gushing about Shiloh during a red carpet interview. The interview took place after videos surfaced of Shiloh showing off her dancing skills on TikTok, which Brad said brought a “tear to [his] eye.” He added, “I love [my kids] to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their voice and flourish.”