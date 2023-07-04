Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Wears Black Jean Shorts With Zahara, 18, & Pax, 19, To Pet Store: Photos

The trio of siblings were spotted picking up some goodies at a local pet store just a day after they were on a coffee run in Los Feliz.

July 4, 2023 5:08PM EDT
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children, Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax, were seen leaving a pet store in Los Angeles after doing some shopping. The trio looked content as they made their way through the city carrying bags of pet supplies. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, stayed breezy in a black pair of jean shorts as she hit up a pet store in Los Angeles. The teen, who is a clone of her dad Brad Pitt, 59, right down to the hairstyle was out with with her sister Zahara, 18, and brother Pax, 19, on Monday, July 3 as they picked up some goodies — seemingly dog food for a canine family member. Shiloh added an oversized black hoodie with a logo and low dunk white-and-black Nike shoes to her look, a change up from her usual black Converse All-Star sneakers.

Shiloh was joined by Zahara and Pax at the pet shop. (Javiles-Bruce / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile Zahara, who is studying at HBCU Spelman College, wore a ’90s inspired pair of straight leg jeans and a rust tank top. Despite the warm weather, she threw on a cream cardigan over and finished the ensemble with black sneakers, a Y2K inspired shoulder bag and a protective black face mask. Pax followed behind his younger siblings, opting for a yellow and white striped top, baggy black pants and sneakers. He topped off his stylish look with sunglasses reminiscent of one’s his mom Angelina Jolie typically wears.

Shiloh stayed cool in black jean shorts. (Javiles-Bruce / BACKGRID)

The outing comes two days after the trio were also spotted at trendy Los Feliz café Maru Coffee along with youngest brother Knox, 14, on Saturday, July 1. Shiloh held onto an iced latte as well as a matcha drink, while Pax and Zara also appeared to get iced coffee drinks at the trendy neighborhood spot. Knox’s twin sister Vivienne, also 14, has curiously been missing from the sibling action in recent days, while eldest brother Maddox, 21, is seemingly still in Asia studying at South Korea’s prestigious Yonsei University.

Vivienne was, however, present on a recent trip to the Big Apple with Angelina. The teenager was joined by her siblings Shiloh, Zahara and Pax to fly back home to Los Angeles via JFK Airport. Vivienne wore a face mask for the flight, and kept her blonde hued hair back in a ponytail.

