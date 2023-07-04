Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Wears Black Jean Shorts With Zahara, 18, & Pax, 19, To Pet Store: Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, stayed breezy in a black pair of jean shorts as she hit up a pet store in Los Angeles. The teen, who is a clone of her dad Brad Pitt, 59, right down to the hairstyle was out with with her sister Zahara, 18, and brother Pax, 19, on Monday, July 3 as they picked up some goodies — seemingly dog food for a canine family member. Shiloh added an oversized black hoodie with a logo and low dunk white-and-black Nike shoes to her look, a change up from her usual black Converse All-Star sneakers.

Meanwhile Zahara, who is studying at HBCU Spelman College, wore a ’90s inspired pair of straight leg jeans and a rust tank top. Despite the warm weather, she threw on a cream cardigan over and finished the ensemble with black sneakers, a Y2K inspired shoulder bag and a protective black face mask. Pax followed behind his younger siblings, opting for a yellow and white striped top, baggy black pants and sneakers. He topped off his stylish look with sunglasses reminiscent of one’s his mom Angelina Jolie typically wears.

The outing comes two days after the trio were also spotted at trendy Los Feliz café Maru Coffee along with youngest brother Knox, 14, on Saturday, July 1. Shiloh held onto an iced latte as well as a matcha drink, while Pax and Zara also appeared to get iced coffee drinks at the trendy neighborhood spot. Knox’s twin sister Vivienne, also 14, has curiously been missing from the sibling action in recent days, while eldest brother Maddox, 21, is seemingly still in Asia studying at South Korea’s prestigious Yonsei University.

Vivienne was, however, present on a recent trip to the Big Apple with Angelina. The teenager was joined by her siblings Shiloh, Zahara and Pax to fly back home to Los Angeles via JFK Airport. Vivienne wore a face mask for the flight, and kept her blonde hued hair back in a ponytail.