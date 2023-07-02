Knox Jolie Pitt, 14, Is Brad’s Lookalike & Even Taller Than Shiloh In New Photos With Siblings

Big sister Shiloh was also on the outing as she stayed cool with black denim cut-off shorts and her signature Converse sneakers.

July 2, 2023
Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14, is a dead ringer for his dad Brad Pitt, 59! The brunette teenager was spotted out with his sisters Shiloh, 17, and Zahara, 18, as well as brother Pax, 19, at the trendy Maru Coffee in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Saturday, July 1, which is also near mom Angelina Jolie‘s home. Knox — who has a twin sister Vivienne — walked behind his siblings as he appeared to be the only one without a beverage, rocking a white t-shirt, black pants and sneakers. He also officially appears to be taller than big sister Shiloh, who is known for her height.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings Knox, Zahara and Pax went for a coffee run. (TERMA/BACKGRID)

17-year-old Shiloh, who also bares a striking resemblance to her father, lead the group as they lined up at the coffee shop then placed their orders. She was double fisting as they exited the café, holding both an iced latte and an iced matcha, as Pax and Zahara also held onto iced coffee beverages of their own. It’s no surprise to see the Jolie-Pitt kids at Maru, which is a frequently visited spot by celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Ashley Tisdale and more to get their caffeine fix.

The siblings were seen at the trendy Maru Coffee in Los Feliz. (TERMA/BACKGRID)

The 16-year-old stayed cool in the 85 degree weather with a pair of black denim cut off shorts, a red hoodie and her signature black Converse sneakers for the low key day. The teenager was also still sporting her short buzz cut, which is a style worn on and off by her dad through the years — including during the Mr. & Mrs. Smith era when he first met and worked with now ex Angelina.

The coffee run comes fresh after the family’s trip to New York City with Angelina, which also included Vivienne, in addition to Shiloh, Zahara and Pax (eldest sibling Maddox, 21, is living in South Korea attending Yonsei University). The Oscar winning actress and her brood were spotted at JFK Airport as they appeared to be catching a plane back home to Los Angeles after a visit to the Big Apple — a place they seem to check out on a semi-frequent basis. Everyone was casually dressed for the flight, sans Angelina who sported a trench coat, a white dress and nude pumps, reminiscent of her neutral-themed Atelier Jolie collection.

