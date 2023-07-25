Katy Perry Slays In Striped Swimsuit With Daughter Daisy, 2, A Shirtless Orlando Bloom, & His Son: Photos

Katy Perry showed off another adorable swimsuit look as she continues her super-fun family vacation in Saint Tropez with Orlando Bloom! The “Roar” singer, 38, rocked a strapless black and white striped swimsuit as she knelt on a paddleboard with her little one Daisy Dove, 2. She wore a chic off-white fedora and finished the look with layered necklaces and a pair of sunglasses with pink lenses. Daisy was absolutely adorable sitting alongside her mom on the paddleboard, rocking a pink life vest, pink and white striped rash guard suit, and a straw sunhat.

In another photo, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 46, and his 12-year-old son, Flynn, were seen making their way down the steps of the luxury yacht they’ve occupied for days on end. Flynn, whom Orlando shares with ex ex-wife Miranda Kerr, wore a white long-sleeved shirt with colorful swim trunks and looked so much like his supermodel mom as he followed his dad down the steps in the sunshine. Orlando, fit and happy, went shirtless with a pair of navy swim trunks and smiled as he enjoyed his time with his family.

The famous couple appear to have flawlessly blended their families — but it’s not been without effort. “Your partners usually see your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” Katy told Chelsea Handler during an appearance on her Life Will Be the Death of Me podcast in 2022.

View Related Gallery Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Photos Of Gwen Stefani & More Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their daughter Daisy Dove and Orlando's son, Flynn Christopher make the most of their vacation on a yacht and on a pebble beach in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, Côte d'Azur. On the program: swimming, sunbathing, and paddling. The couple kiss tenderly while swimming. Shot ono 7/18/23 Pictured: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”