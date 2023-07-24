Rod Stewart, 78, Cuddles 2 Of His Grandkids In Adorable Photo: ‘Granddad Down The Middle’

There's never a bad time to bond with your family. Rod Stewart spent some quality time with his two-month-old grandsons, and this moment was captured in a sweet new pic.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 24, 2023 4:14PM EDT
View gallery
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10495338o) Rod Stewart 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 09 Dec 2019 ROD STEWART & GAME PANDA OR PENGUIN We've got so much to talk to Rod about that we're having him on for two parts! We'll also be unearthing a few more secrets with Rod as we play a quick game of 'Panda or Penguin'.
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scottish rock and roll star Rod Stewart looks like a character out of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as he's seen rocking some pearls while out with son Sean and daughter Kimberley on their holiday in Capri. **SHOT ON 08/06/22** Pictured: Rod Stewart, Sean Stewart, Kimberly Stewart BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Elba, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sir Rod Stewart, 77, and wife Penny Lancaster, 51, enjoy the Tuscan Sun while vacationing on Elba Island. Rod has been enjoying his vacation with wife of 15 years, Penny and their son. Rod still very much a gentleman, was seen extending his hand to Penny to help her as she climbed up the ladder after a dip in the sea. On Monday the superstar shared a family photo with 7 of his 8 children. The Downtown Train singer was spotted relaxing while enjoying a day aboard the St. David on the Mediterranean. The super yacht comes with every luxury amenity including fully equipped gym, jacquzzi, and tons of toys at the ready including wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards, kayaks and of course an large inflatable raft which Rod seemed to enjoy quite a bit! Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Kiko Huesca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rod Stewart‘s family grew this year. The 78-year-old singer became a grandfather twice more after his daughter, Ruby Stewart, gave birth to her son, Otis, and Liam Stewart welcomed his boy, Louie, soon after. Two months after Ruby, 35, and Liam, 28, became proud parents, Rod got to spend time with the boys, and the moment was shared on his Instagram Story on July 24. “Louie on the right wing, Otis on the left wing, Granddad down the middle,” Rod captioned the photo (seen here). He also helpfully tagged their parents – Ruby and Liam – just in case fans couldn’t tell which baby was which.

Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, welcome their son, Otis, on May 9. Three days later, Liam and his fiancée, Nicole Artukovich, welcomed their son, Louie. Rod was there to quickly celebrate the birth of these bundles of joy, sharing photos of him cuddling both Otis and Louis on his Instagram. “Happy Grandad,” Rod captioned the photos.

(Kiko Huesca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known,” Ruby wrote on Instagram when announcing the arrival of her first child. “I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…I can’t remember what life was like before you…. But nothing else matters now that you’re here…Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family. It all started with you, Otis.”

Rod Stewart and his then-girlfriend/now-wife Penny Lancaster, in 2003. His kids seen here are Liam (10), Ruby (16), Renee (12), Sean (22) and Kimberly (24) (Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

Ruby is Rod’s fourth child, born on June 17, 1987. Her mother is model Kelly Emberg, who dated Rod from 1983 to 1990. Liam is Rod’s sixth of a total of eight children. He was born on Sept. 5, 1994. His mother is model Rachel Hunter, who also gave birth to Rod’s fifth child, Renee Cecili Stewart. Rod’s youngest child is Aiden Stewart, who was born in February 2011.

Rod looked well in that photo with his grandchildren. Early in the year, he had to cancel a show at the Mt. Duneed Estate in Australia alongside 80s rock icon Cyndi Lauper and New Zealand singer Jon Stevens. Rod cited an “illness” as the reason behind the cancellation, making fans worry. However, he has since recovered. On July 24, he posted a photo of him from a concert in Marbella, Spain. “Despite the heat, my Spanish audience was supremo! Loved every minute of it, and can we please come back soon?!” he wrote.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad