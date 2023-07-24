Rod Stewart, 78, Cuddles 2 Of His Grandkids In Adorable Photo: ‘Granddad Down The Middle’

Rod Stewart‘s family grew this year. The 78-year-old singer became a grandfather twice more after his daughter, Ruby Stewart, gave birth to her son, Otis, and Liam Stewart welcomed his boy, Louie, soon after. Two months after Ruby, 35, and Liam, 28, became proud parents, Rod got to spend time with the boys, and the moment was shared on his Instagram Story on July 24. “Louie on the right wing, Otis on the left wing, Granddad down the middle,” Rod captioned the photo (seen here). He also helpfully tagged their parents – Ruby and Liam – just in case fans couldn’t tell which baby was which.

Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, welcome their son, Otis, on May 9. Three days later, Liam and his fiancée, Nicole Artukovich, welcomed their son, Louie. Rod was there to quickly celebrate the birth of these bundles of joy, sharing photos of him cuddling both Otis and Louis on his Instagram. “Happy Grandad,” Rod captioned the photos.

“This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known,” Ruby wrote on Instagram when announcing the arrival of her first child. “I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…I can’t remember what life was like before you…. But nothing else matters now that you’re here…Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family. It all started with you, Otis.”

Ruby is Rod’s fourth child, born on June 17, 1987. Her mother is model Kelly Emberg, who dated Rod from 1983 to 1990. Liam is Rod’s sixth of a total of eight children. He was born on Sept. 5, 1994. His mother is model Rachel Hunter, who also gave birth to Rod’s fifth child, Renee Cecili Stewart. Rod’s youngest child is Aiden Stewart, who was born in February 2011.

Rod looked well in that photo with his grandchildren. Early in the year, he had to cancel a show at the Mt. Duneed Estate in Australia alongside 80s rock icon Cyndi Lauper and New Zealand singer Jon Stevens. Rod cited an “illness” as the reason behind the cancellation, making fans worry. However, he has since recovered. On July 24, he posted a photo of him from a concert in Marbella, Spain. “Despite the heat, my Spanish audience was supremo! Loved every minute of it, and can we please come back soon?!” he wrote.