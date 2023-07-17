Rod Stewart, 78, Poses Along With 7 Of His Children For A Rare Family Photo

The 'Maggie May' rocker smiled as he stood in the center of a beautiful picture of most of his kids, and even some of his grandchildren.

Rod Stewart is a proud father (and grandfather), and he smiled in a sweet photo that his wife Penny Lancaster shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 16. The Every Picture Tells A Story singer, 78, posed at the center alongside seven of his eight beautiful kids (as well as a couple of his grandchildren) at a rare family gathering where most of them were able to get together. “Celebrating being together,” the rocker’s wife, 52, wrote in the caption.

The whole family were enjoying a lovely getaway in Spain, but it’s not clear if they were gathering for something in particular. Penny included the hashtags “family”, “weddings”, “engagements”, and “babies” in the caption. Some of the kids appeared to bring their partners to the party. Rod and Penny stood at the center of the “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer’s children: Alastair17, Liam28, Renee31, Aiden12, Ruby36, Sean42, and Kimberly43. Rod rocked a white button-down and ivory pants, along with matching shoes, as the family sported a wide-array of colorful outfits.

Aiden and Alastair are Rod’s only kids from his marriage to Penny. The only child who wasn’t there was Rod’s eldest daughter Sarah Streeter, 59. The other children are from previous relationships Besides his kids, Liam and Ruby also brought two of his grandkids, their two-month-old sons: Louie and Otis, respectively. The siblings each welcomed the baby boys with their respective partners within days of each other back in May. The only of Rod’s grandchildren that wasn’t present was Kimberly’s daughter Delilah, 11, who she shares with her ex Benicio del Toro. 

Rod poses with his kids as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

The family get-together in Spain came in the midst of Rod’s European tour. He has three shows in Spain from July 18 to 22. Towards the end of the month, he’ll set out on a North American Leg of the tour from July 29 to September 2, followed by a brief run in South America, and then a six show residency at The Colosseum At Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in November.

