Rod Stewart, 78, Is A ‘Happy Grandad’ Meeting His Newborn Grandchildren In 1st Photos

Rod Stewart is loving being a grandfather! The musician, 78, post sweet photos of him holding his new grandchildren Louie Mark Roderick Stewart and Otis Stewart Kalick on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 16. Rod smiled wide as he held both babies, and he wrote that he was a “Happy Grandad,” as he also tagged each baby’s parents.

BUZZ: ‘Happy Grandad’ Rod Stewart shares first photos of his two newborn grandchildren – https://t.co/Js8bqyF5ra pic.twitter.com/JHBvc9UmVG — Primetweets (@Primetweets_PT) May 18, 2023

In the photos, Rod rocked a white button-down shirt. The rocker accessorized with a cross necklace. He also sported a white checkered vest in one of the photos, and he looked incredibly proud to be a grandfather. In one photo, his son Liam Stewart, 28, and his girlfriend Nicole Artukovich’s son Louie was wearing a blue onesie and a cap. In the other photo, he held his daughter Ruby, 35, and her fiancé Jake Kalick’s son Otis sported a green hat and a white outfit, almost matching his grandfather.

Ruby and Jake welcomed Otis first on May 9. The new mom shared a series of photos of her son on Instagram, and gushed about him in the captions. “This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known…. I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…I can’t remember what life was like before you…. But nothing else matters now that you’re here…Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family,” she wrote. “It all started with you Otis.”

Just a few days later, Liam and Nicole welcomed their first child Louie on May 12. Liam shared a photo of his son wearing a Boston Celtics hat and shirt. “Welcome lad,” he wrote with a green heart emoji. “You American, British, Croatian, Kiwi.”

Rod is a father to eight children, ranging in age from 12 to 59. Otis and Louie are actually his second and third grandchildren. Rod’s eldest grandchild is actually his daughter Kimberly’s daughter Delilah, 11, who she shares with her ex, Benicio del Toro.