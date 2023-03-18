Rod Stewart, 78, Cancels Show In Australia Due To Unknown Illness

Rod Stewart had sad — and a bit alarming — news for fans on Friday, March 17 as he had to cancel his show. The iconic British rocker, 78, was expected to perform at the Mt. Duneed Estate in Australia alongside 80s icon Cyndi Lauper and New Zealand singer Jon Stevens. Rod took to his Instagram to announce the concert was off “due to illness.”

“Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead due to illness,” the statement read. “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience for ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

It was unclear who fell victim to the illness, however, as both Cyndi and Jon shared the same statement. Cyndi, 69, added the message with the caption, “Reposting from Sir Rod Stewart”, while Jon, 61, wrote alongside it, “Important announcement”.

As fans know, Rod recently appeared quite happy and healthy while hanging out with his family, especially his daughter who is pregnant with her first child! The singer enjoyed a baby shower with his ex Kelly Emberg and their daughter Ruby, who is expecting a baby with her partner Jake Kalick. Kelly took to her Instagram on Feb. 20 to share a photo of the reunion, captioning it, “#itsafamilyaffair #wearehavingababy.”

Rod and Kelly welcomed Ruby on June 17, 1987. Ruby initially followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a fashion model, but then turned her eyes towards her father’s occupation. After starting and disbanding a band called Revoltaire, she formed a country duo called The Sisterhood with singer Alyssa Bonagura.

The arrival of Ruby and Jake’s baby boy will make Rod a grandfather for the second time. His first foray into the grandparenting world came after his daughter Kimberly welcomed daughter Delilah on August 21, 2011 with actor Benicio del Toro.