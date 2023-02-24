Rod Stewart Helps Celebrate Pregnant Daughter Ruby At Baby Shower: Sweet Family Photos

Rod Stewart was all smiles at the fun family party, as he wrapped his arm around his pregnant daughter Ruby, who is expecting her first child.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Rod Stewart, 78, appeared overjoyed at the chance to hang out with his family, especially his daughter who is pregnant with her first child! The British rock icon was all smiles, as enjoyed a baby shower with his ex Kelly Emberg and their daughter Ruby, who is expecting a baby with her partner Jake Kalick. Kelly took to her Instagram on Feb. 20 to share a photo of the reunion, captioning it, “#itsafamilyaffair #wearehavingababy.”

In January, Ruby shared a sonogram to her own Instagram to announce the happy news of the pregnancy. “Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April…,” she wrote. Rob shared his reaction by commenting, “So happy for the two of you.”

Ruby wasn’t finished with her good news just yet, however, as two weeks later, she revealed her and Jake had gotten engaged in a sweet post. “Yes to this life… our love… Because Forever doesn’t sound like a long time if it’s spent with you,” she wrote in part.

Rod Stewart with his family in 2020. (Shutterstock)

Rod and Kelly welcomed Ruby on June 17, 1987. Ruby initially followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a fashion model, but then turned her eyes towards her father’s occupation. After starting and disbanding a band called Revoltaire, she formed a country duo called The Sisterhood with singer Alyssa Bonagura.

The arrival of Ruby and Jake’s baby boy will make Rod a grandfather for the second time. His first foray into the grandparenting world came after his daughter Kimberly welcomed daughter Delilah on August 21, 2011 with actor Benicio del Toro.

Meanwhile, Ruby’s announcement came right before more good news befell the Stewart family. Rod’s eldest son, Sean Stewart, 42, proposed to and quickly married girlfriend Jodi Weintraub in Las Vegas over Valentine’s Day! Jodi is the daughter of the late music exec and film producer Jerry Weintraub, who worked with Elvis PresleyGeorge Clooney, and Frank Sinatra.

