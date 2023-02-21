Rod Stewart’s Son Sean, 42, Marries Girlfriend Jody Weintraub In Las Vegas

Sean Stewart is a married man, according to PEOPLE. The 42-year-old son of Rod Stewart proposed to his girlfriend, Jody Weintraub, on Valentine’s Day during a trip to Las Vegas. Jody, 42, said yes, and the couple didn’t wait. The couple tied their knot ” after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West,” according to PEOPLE. Sean and Jody, the daughter of late producer Jerry Weintraub, have known each other since high school, according to Page Six (who reportedly have seen the Clark Country marriage records.)

A day before the news broke, Sean posted photos to his Instagram. In one, the two stand in front of what appears to be a giant Christmas tree. In the second, the two stand next to Rod, 76, in what seems to be a warm location, with Jody in a floral outfit while the two men sported white outfits. “Mondays,” Sean captioned the shot without mentioning the wedding.

“Sean and Jody share a best friend, Courtenay Semel, which was the reason why they kept reconnecting over the years,” reported PEOPLE. “They both have famous families, they just get each other.” Sean and Jody, both with famous fathers, are “so much alike” and are “born two days apart” from one another. Following the proposal, Sean reportedly called his mother, Alana Stewart, to tell her the news and share that he and his fiancée were going to the courthouse. Apparently, it took Alana a moment to tell if her son was being serious, as he has a reputation for being a “jokester in the family.”

When Sean sent his mother photos and videos of the wedding, Alana, 77, “cried” and was “so happy for him,” per PEOPLE. Sean also told Rod about it as the “Do You Think I’m Sexy” singer was on his way to Tampa to play a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Rod was “so happy to hear the news.”

Jody — who will be taking the Stewart name, according to PEOPLE – shares a five-year-old son, Doc, with an ex-husband. Doc and his new stepfather get along, with Sean taking Doc to karate class and the beach. “He reads him books,” PEOPLE reports. “They’re cute together!” PEOPLE also notes that “no drama” exists between Jody and her unnamed ex-husband.

Sean and Jody will reportedly have a traditional wedding this summer in Spain, reports PEOPLE. The event will be held at the Marbella Beach Club, allowing the entire Stewart and Weintraub families to come together and celebrate.