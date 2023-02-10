Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart

Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.

Making a rare appearance, Delilah smiled between her parents, sporting an olive green outfit. Kimberly rocked a pink, colorful mini-dress, while Benicio wore a plaid shirt and blazer. Rod went for one of his classic white blazers and black slacks for the family outing.

Kimberly gave more of a peak at their trip on her Instagram Stories, with photos taken in the clouds during their flight, as well as shots of some of the sights that they saw and the beautiful architecture down in Puerto Rico. She also shared another cute selfie of herself and Delilah cozying up to each other.

The rockstar’s daughter occasionally posts photos of herself and Delilah, especially around the holidays, but it’s rare for them to include Benicio, because Kimberly and The Usual Suspects actor aren’t a couple, but it’s clear they’re excellent co-parents, who have no issue taking a vacation as a family.

Kimberly is Rod’s second child, who the British rocker had with his first wife Alana Collins. The “Maggie May” singer has seven other children. Delilah is also the rocker’s first (and for now) only grandchild, but Rod will be getting another grandchild soon, when his fourth child Ruby gives birth to her first baby, which she has announced is a boy.

Rod’s daughter Ruby announced she was pregnant with her fiancé Jake Kalick’s son in a January Instagram post. “Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote. “Baby boy Kalick coming in April.” Ruby announced that she and Jake got engaged in another post later in January.