Honey Boo Boo Reveals She’s Moving In With BF Dralin After 2 Years Of Dating

All grown up! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, will be attending Regis University in Denver, CO, come this fall, and she plans to take her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, 21, with her! The recent high school graduate told Entertainment Tonight her big plans during a recent interview (watch the video below). “I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me,” the 17-year-old quipped during the candid chat.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star is looking forward to the big move, however, her beau is a tad more excited than her. “I think he’s more excited to move there than me. He’s ready to move out of our small town and experience something new too,” Alana said. The couple has been dating for slightly over two years, but will be living together for the first time. “I think it’ll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun,” she gushed. “Even though I’m moving halfway across the country, it’ll be good for me.”

Honey Boo Boo’s mom, Mama June, was also present during the interview and expressed her opinions on her daughter’s milestone move. “Me and Pumpkin [Lauryn Efird] have also told her, ‘It’s either gonna make or break her and Dralin, and its gonna either make or break herself,'” the 43-year-old said. “But like we always told her, she can always come back home if she doesn’t like it.” Later in the conversation, Alana revealed that she does not want kids, however, Dralin does. “I don’t want kids and he does,” she said. “I’d like to stay in Colorado long enough to work in nursing after school.”

The soon-to-be college student made sure to also note that she can only “hope” that the 21-year-old is “the one” for her. “I can’t say that because I don’t know what life holds, but I hope,” she told the outlet when asked about their long-term romance. Alana will be attending the university this fall and plans to study neonatal nursing. She also set the record straight that she is definitely not interested in joining a sorority. “I don’t want to be part of a sorority because — and don’t hound me for saying this — all sorority girls are stuck up!” she quipped. “That’s not me. I’m not a Chanel bag type of girl. I’m gonna do my studies and graduate in 2029.”

As previously mentioned, Dralin and the blonde beauty began dating in 2021. Her older sister is also supportive of their next step. “All that matters to me is that Dralin treats Alana right,” Pumpkin explained. “He’s respectful, and my kids love him and his family is great. That’s all that matters to me.” Alana recently attended her high school prom and had her boyfriend tag along as her official date. All episodes of Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis are now streaming on the WEtv website.