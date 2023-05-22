Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 17, Graduates High School & Mom Mama June Is ‘So Proud’: Videos

Here comes the grad! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, on May 20. Mama June Shannon and big sis Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon were at Honey Boo Boo’s graduation, as well as Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, cheering her on as she got her diploma.

As Honey Boo Boo walked across the stage, Mama June just had to document the moment. The proud mom posted videos on Instagram that featured her screaming for Alana. “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” June wrote.

She also added in the comments, “AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME… THAT ALL OF US SCREAMING YES PUMPKIN GOT THE VIDEO BUT WE WERE ALL HOLLERING THE WHOLE TIME.”

Pumpkin also chronicled this major moment from Alana on Instagram. You can hear Pumpkin screaming and cheering for Honey Boo Boo as she graduated. “The raw unedited version of alana graduating. To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed,” Pumpkin began. “Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana.”

The 17-year-old penned a long message after graduating on May 21. She wrote that “despite all the challenges and curveballs, that were thrown my way. I still did it, and I never gave up. There were points in time when I just wanted to give up and just say [middle finger emoji] it. But at no point did I give up I just kept going.”

She continued, “I was so happy yesterday. For myself and my future self, I can’t wait until I can tell everybody in the future about this day, especially my future kids. I did get choked up when they told us to flip our tassels! The whole four years I was in high school I used to always say I can’t wait until I graduate and it’s crazy to think that I actually can say that I graduated high school now. I’m not gonna lie I look at my diploma now and it still feels a little surreal for me to be graduating high school. but I can finally say I DID IT & if nobody is proud of me I’m proud of my damn self.”

Honey Boo Boo has been gearing up for graduation over the last few weeks and also attended prom. Back in April 2023, the Mama June: Family Crisis star shared some of her grad pictures on Instagram. “I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have become there were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it,” she wrote. Congrats to Alana!