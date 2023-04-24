Honey Boo Boo, 17, Sparkles In Pink Dress For Prom With BF Dralin Carswell, 21: Photos

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is off to prom! The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 17, dressed in a bright pink dress as she headed off to the high school dance with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, on Monday, April 24. Alana posed with her beau and mother Mama June, 43, in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. Honey Boo Boo and Dralin looked incredibly excited for the celebration!

Alana’s pre-prom photos looked like they were fitting for a fairy-tale experience. The dance is often considered a rite of passage for students as they near the end of high school, and the reality star went all out! Honey Boo Boo wore a long pink dress with sparkling silver designs all over it. She also had a sparkling silver necklace and wore her hair teased up. To complete the fairy-tale look, she posed alongside her ride for the evening: a horse-drawn carriage. The horse also had a pink feather at the top and floral headgear to match Alana’s dress. She also shared a few photos from her pre-prom photos in an Instagram post, where she shouted out different people who helped her with her outfit and makeup.

Dralin, who Alana went Instagram Official with in September 2021, was dressed a bit more casually for the evening. He sported a white polo and black pants. He also rocked a Chicago White Sox hat and a shiny watch as he posed for photos with his girlfriend. Mama June sported an all-black outfit as she posed with Alana.

The prom photos come just over a month after Dralin was arrested for a DUI and attempting to flee from police at the beginning of March. Honey Boo Boo was reportedly in the car when her boyfriend was arrested, but she wasn’t arrested. He was charged with counts of speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, DUI, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and he was released after two days on $25,000 bond.