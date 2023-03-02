Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, Arrested For DUI & Fleeing From Police

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s boyfriend Dralin Carswell was arrested for driving under the influence and attempting to flee the scene on Tuesday, February 28. HollywoodLife has confirmed that Dralin, 21, was arrested and released after two days when he posted a $25,000 bond.

Dralin was charged with counts of speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, DUI, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He also had an outstanding warrant. Honey Boo Boo, 17, was reportedly in the car with Dralin when he was arrested, according to the Monroe County Reporter.

Honey Boo Boo wasn’t arrested, but another male passenger Julian Malik Divon Williams was reportedly also taken in. The police officer reportedly ran the tag on Dralin’s Dodge Charger, and it came back as wanted. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Dralin sped away, until the cop made a PIT maneuver, which helped him bring the reality star’s boyfriend to a stop. When police searched the car, they also found marijuana, per TMZ.

Honey Boo Boo had revealed that she had a boyfriend back in a January 2021 Q&A on Instagram. The pair went Instagram Official months later in September of that same year, but she deleted the photo soon after. After some time of the two of them dating, Alana opened up about how she considered Dralin to be her only friend in an August 2021 interview with Teen Vogue. “To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she told the outlet. “Because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.’ I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

Alana and Dralin did spark some engagement rumors, when the young couple was photographed, and it appeared that the reality star had a diamond ring on her hand, but her rep dismissed the speculation by telling Page Six it was “just a ring.”