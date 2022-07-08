Honey Boo Boo, 16, Plays On The Beach With Her BF, 20, & Family On Trip To LA: Photos

Alana Thompson, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” is living her best life this summer! The TLC reality star, 16, was spotted getting in some rest and relaxation on the beaches of Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. It was definitely a family affair, as Alana and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, were joined by her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, Pumpkin’s husband Josh Efird and their three children: daughter Ella, four, son Bentley, 11 months, and the newborn twins Sylus and Stella.

Alana and the crew enjoyed the sunny day out at the Santa Monica beach, as they played in the surf and took turns holding the newborns. At one point, Pumpkin and Josh shared an adorable smooch as the ocean waves crashed behind them. Later, the family was all smiles as they left the beach to explore the pier, filled with games and amusement park rides.

It’s good to see the family enjoying a holiday, as they have been going through some challenging times recently. In June, Pumpkin was granted full custody of Alana, who had been living under Pumpkin’s care since their mother, Mama June Shannon, began suffering from substance abuse disorder and was arrested on drug possession charges alongside her then-boyfriend Geno Doak. Mama June has reportedly been ordered to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support until Alana turns 18 years old in August 2023.

Two weeks after the custody judgment, Mama June spoke out on it, saying Alana is choosing to stay with her sister, rather than her own mother. “Alana made that choice to stay in that environment,” Mama June told Page Six. “People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody.’ In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction. Well, at the age of 12, you’re able to make your choice.”

Meanwhile, Alana sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a sparkling ring in the first snaps of her twin niece and nephew. The former toddler beauty pageant winner has been dating Dralin for almost a year, so fans were eager to know if he had popped the question. However, her rep told Page Six that there are no plans for the two to walk down the aisle together at the moment — and that the ring was simply a ring.