Honey Boo Boo, 16, Plays On The Beach With Her BF, 20, & Family On Trip To LA: Photos

Honey Boo Boo enjoyed a surfside retreat with her new beau and her sister Pumpkin, who had her newborn twins along for the ride!

By:
July 8, 2022 6:02PM EDT
View gallery
Honey Boo Boo 'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 13 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo and her family are seen enjoying a day at the beach in LA. The reality TV star, 16, has been on vacation in the city and took a trip to the ocean in Santa Monica, CA. Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, was joined by her older boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, and the pair were seen playing on the sand. Also present was Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird who brought her newborn twins Sylus and Stella to the shoreline along with her other children Ella, four, and Bentley, 11 months. Alana wore a cute pair of pink shorts and a white T-shirt and was seen laughing as she held little Bentley. 06 Jul 2022 Pictured: Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin cool off in the ocean while taking refuge from the sweltering heat in L.A. with Josh, Dralin and Pumpkin's newborn twins at Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA875497_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Honey Boo Boo and her family are seen enjoying a day at the beach in LA. The reality TV star, 16, has been on vacation in the city and took a trip to the ocean in Santa Monica, CA. Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, was joined by her older boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, and the pair were seen playing on the sand. Also present was Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird who brought her newborn twins Sylus and Stella to the shoreline along with her other children Ella, four, and Bentley, 11 months. Alana wore a cute pair of pink shorts and a white T-shirt and was seen laughing as she held little Bentley. 06 Jul 2022 Pictured: Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin cool off in the ocean while taking refuge from the sweltering heat in L.A. with Josh, Dralin and Pumpkin's newborn twins at Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA875497_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Garrett Press/MEGA

Alana Thompson, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” is living her best life this summer! The TLC reality star, 16, was spotted getting in some rest and relaxation on the beaches of Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. It was definitely a family affair, as Alana and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, were joined by her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, Pumpkin’s husband Josh Efird and their three children: daughter Ella, four, son Bentley, 11 months, and the newborn twins Sylus and Stella.

Honey Boo Boo
Honey Boo Boo holds her nephew Bentley at Santa Monica beach. (Garrett Press/MEGA)

Alana and the crew enjoyed the sunny day out at the Santa Monica beach, as they played in the surf and took turns holding the newborns. At one point, Pumpkin and Josh shared an adorable smooch as the ocean waves crashed behind them. Later, the family was all smiles as they left the beach to explore the pier, filled with games and amusement park rides.

Honey Boo Boo
Pumpkin and Josh shared a kiss as the family played in the surf. (Garrett Press/MEGA)

It’s good to see the family enjoying a holiday, as they have been going through some challenging times recently. In June, Pumpkin was granted full custody of Alana, who had been living under Pumpkin’s care since their mother, Mama June Shannon, began suffering from substance abuse disorder and was arrested on drug possession charges alongside her then-boyfriend Geno Doak. Mama June has reportedly been ordered to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support until Alana turns 18 years old in August 2023.

Two weeks after the custody judgment, Mama June spoke out on it, saying Alana is choosing to stay with her sister, rather than her own mother. “Alana made that choice to stay in that environment,” Mama June told Page Six. “People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody.’ In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction. Well, at the age of 12, you’re able to make your choice.”

Honey Boo Boo
Pumpkin holds one of her newborn twins at the beach. (Garrett Press/MEGA)

Meanwhile, Alana sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a sparkling ring in the first snaps of her twin niece and nephew. The former toddler beauty pageant winner has been dating Dralin for almost a year, so fans were eager to know if he had popped the question. However, her rep told Page Six that there are no plans for the two to walk down the aisle together at the moment — and that the ring was simply a ring.

More From Our Partners

ad