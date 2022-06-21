Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.

But Alana’s rep told Page Six that the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is NOT engaged. The rep explained that the big rock on Alana’s finger is “just a ring.” Alana and Dralin have been dating for over a year and made the relationship “Instagram Official” in September 2021. It’s possible that the couple could be engaged for real very soon.

Alana is currently living with her sister Pumpkin, 22, after their mother Mama June, 42, officially lost custody in April 2022. Mama June spoke out about the situation in a video interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-tea and claimed that this was Alana’s decision. “People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody,’ ” Mama June said. “We do communicate. So it wasn’t like any difference. The only difference is she’s not sitting right here beside me in my home every day.”

Although she’s no longer her legal guardian, Mama June is still there for Alana. In fact, in May, the Mama June’s Road To Redemption star defended her daughter who got backlash for dating an older man of a different race. “People need to realize that she’s going to be 17 in August,” June told TooFab in May 2022. “She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up.”