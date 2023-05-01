Honey Boo Boo, 17, Shares Glamorous Senior Photos Ahead Of Her High School Graduation

They grow up so fast! Honey Boo Boo (b. Alana Thompson), 17, is in full senior year mode as she rocked a bedazzled pink prom dress last week and is now showing off her senior portraits. The TV personality took to Instagram on Apr. 30, giving her 1.1 million followers a glimpse into her pre-graduation celebrations. “Grad pictures pt.2! I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have become there were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it,” she captioned the carousel of photos (see HERE).

In the first snapshot, the glammed-up 17-year-old kept her look casual in full school attire that featured a pair of blue jeans and a black hoodie. Her sweatshirt and pants were decorated with the words “SENIOR” and “CLASS OF 2023” in blue and yellow lettering. Alana dressed up for the second slide and added a school letterman jacket to her ensemble. The brunette beauty completed this school-spirit look with a pair of sparkly silver Birkenstock sandals.

Honey Boo Boo went swapped the casual outfit for a chic satin pink cap and gown in the last three photos of her post on Sunday. Mama June‘s daughter was total grad goals in the fourth slide, as she blew glitter towards the camera and held up a notebook. Her long acrylic nails and lipstick notably also matched her pink themed attire. Finally, nothing says graduation like gold balloons that read “GRAD”, which she included on the last slide of her carousel.

Soon after the Toddlers and Tiaras alum shared the photos with her followers, many of them flocked to the comments section to gush over her look and congratulate her ahead of her graduation. “So proud of the woman you are becoming!! Never give up on your dreams,” one admirer wrote, while a second quipped, “Alana you look beautiful!!!!! I still remember you when you had blond curls and and the sweetest face ever!” A third fan couldn’t help but leave some advice for Alana, as she closes the chapter on high school. “Congratulations. Keep moving upward. Don’t let no one keep you from being your best. Never give up. Now it gets really real,” they penned.

As many know, the upcoming graduate rose to fame in 2012 on the Toddlers and Tiaras along her mom. Soon after that, Alana and her family continued to rise in the world of reality TV and had her own show titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 to 2014. Mama June, 43, later had her own show titled Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered in 2017. Honey Boo Boo and her three sisters, Pumpkin ( b. Lauryn Efird), 23, Anna Cardwell, 28, and Jessica Shannon, 26, are set to star in the sixth season of Mama June: Family Crisis on May 5 on WE tv.