Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 19, Sizzles In Sheer Lace Leggings & String Bikini Top For Sexy New Photo

Bikinis and lace! Heidi Klum‘s daughter, Leni Klum, 19, wowed via her Instagram Story on Jul. 19 as she shared a photo of herself sprawled on the sand in a pair of lace leggings and a string bikini top. The brunette beauty paired her Bella Venice lace pants with a brown string bikini that also featured tiny high-waisted straps. Leni looked as relaxed as ever while on the beach for the nighttime photoshoot.

Later that day, in the same bikini, Leni posed with a massive fish while she was snorkeling in the ocean (see photo here). The 19-year-old also took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she had damaged her camera and shared a hilarious snapshot of the camera in a bowl of rice. Leni is currently on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her friends, including Avani Desai, who has been featured in the teen’s Stories throughout the week.

One day prior, Heidi’s daughter was pictured dancing in an oversized t-shirt and the same brown bikini bottoms that she rocked on Wednesday. In the video re-posted by a fan account, Leni danced around with her friends to Drake‘s “Take Care” song featuring Rihanna. Later that night, Leni rocked a sheer lace white sundress paired with a black bikini underneath. Her stunning beach outfit could be seen in the video re-posted by the same fan account that night. Meanwhile, her bestie opted for a strapless white dress.

The head-turning bikini ensembles shared via social media come nine months after the 50-year-old and her daughter posed together for a sexy lingerie shoot. Both Leni and her momma rocked several sexy lingerie pieces for Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand. At the time, they both took to Instagram to gush over the special shoot. “@heidiklum and I for @intimissimiofficial !! You will love their Lingerie as much as we do! #ad,” Leni captioned the photo with her mom in lingerie outfits.

Most recently, on May 2, Leni shared new photos with the mother-of-four for their latest lingerie campaign. “Our new @intimissimiofficial campaign! Find my mom and I on billboards all over Germany and tag us if you see it!! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores,” she captioned the post at the time. Heidi welcomed her daughter with her ex, Flavio Briatore, 73. She also has three other kids: Lou, 13, and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, which she shares with her second husband, Seal, 60. The America’s Got Talent judge is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz, 33.