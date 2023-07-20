Emily Ratajkowski Rocks High-Waisted Daisy Dukes To Take Dog For A Walk In NYC: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski hit the town in some short shorts and with a furry friend this week. The 32-year-old model was photographed on a stroll through New York City on Thursday, July 20 rocking some high-waisted daisy dukes she paired with a black tank and black belt. The short shorts and cinched waist elongated her gorgeous legs. Emily wore white kicks and shaded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses. She was accompanied by her dog, Colombo, who looked happy to be outside as he walked in front of his owner.

Emily’s newly dyed hair was worn down and her bangs were parted in the middle. The mother of one debuted a red tint in her brunette locks on Instagram earlier this week. The photo, which she captioned, “gone red”, showed her posing on a couch in a lowcut black bathing suit. The red was an unexpected switch from the star’s usual brunette hair.

The mother of one also turned heads this week when she was seen on another casual stroll through the Big Apple wearing a skin-tight midi dress. The bright green dress hugged her curves like a glove and allowed her red hair to pop. Emily added a chain-link purse as a unique layer of texture to her gorgeous look. See her outfit HERE.

Unsurprisingly, Emily has been serving up looks all summer. On July 12, she shared videos and pictures of herself in a sheer dress that once again hugged her fit figure. The whimsical dress flowed into a delicate high-low design and a gaping cutout gave a clear picture of her chest. She wore a white thong under the dress, which could be seen as she shook her bottom in the video she included in the carousel, which can be seen below. “sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl,” she captioned the slide.

Emily has also been showing off her sculpted body in bikinis since springtime. She last shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in a black bikini that was from her own line, Inamorata. The tiny bikini featured dangling silver charms, adding an unexpected hint of sparkle. She posted a photo of herself rocking a multi-colored thong bikini in May as well to celebrate the debut of her latest swimsuit designs. Whether it’s her new hair or her stunning outfits, Emily is always looking like the model that she is.