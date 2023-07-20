Bethenny Frankel Wants To Unionize Reality TV Stars After SAG Strike: ‘We’re Getting Screwed Too’

Bethenny Frankel, 52, wants all reality stars to follow the actors and writers’ leads and go on strike. The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a video to TikTok and Instagram on July 19 and suggested reality stars should stand up to the networks and streamers and demand residuals for their work, amidst the historic strikes for both SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

“Hollywood is on strike. Entertainers are fighting for residuals, and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” Bethenny said. “I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes. I myself have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV and have never made a single residual. So, either I’m missing something or we’re getting screwed too.”

The SkinnyGirl founder pointed out that stars from shows like The Hills and The Bachelor “are getting paid peanuts,” while the fans can “watch those episodes for years gone by.” Bethenny went on to say that “anyone shooting a Bravo show should not be shooting until they get residuals from all the other episodes that they’ve ever done, or those episodes should be taken down. Reality stars should go on strike.” She added, “It’s complete and total bulls***. It just occurred to me, everyone is talking about actors and we don’t get paid s***.”

In her caption, Bethenny reiterated that reality stars should “be treated fairly and valued” for the work they do. “And the mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic,” Bethenny said. “Just because talent signs their life away doesn’t make exploitation correct. Reality stars should also stop shooting network and streaming content until their free content is taking down. We also deserve residuals.”

Bethenny was applauded by so many reality stars who agreed with her take that they should get residuals from networks and streaming services. Fellow Real Housewives stars NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Aviva Drescher, and Danielle Cabral all backed up Bethenny’s rant in the comments section. So did The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe who was name-dropped by Bethenny in the video.

After Bethenny got some backlash from fans for her opinion, she did a second video where she pointed out that she “worked her a** off though blood sweat and tears” and still made very little money for her first season of RHONY that she’s still not being compensated for today. “Reality TV is heavily produced, heavily formatted, and it is a rough and tumble job. Just ask anyone who’s been successful on reality TV,” Bethenny said.