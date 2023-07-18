Nick Jonas Shares Sweet PDA Photo With Priyanka Chopra As He Celebrates Her 41st Birthday

It’s no secret that Nick Jonas loves his famous wife. And in a sweet 41st birthday tribute to Priyanka Chopra, he shared the most adorable PDA pic of the couple. The pic showed the Citadel beauty lounging on a yacht in a pretty plunging sundress and a pair of white sunglasses. Behind her, the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, pressed his cheek lovingly against hers, his arms wrapped around her waist. He wore a stylish pair of aviator shades and a breezy blue sleeveless top for the luxurious snap. “I love celebrating you,” he captioned the pic. “Happy birthday my love.”

Nick absolutely backs up his words. He does indeed love celebrating his wife, as evidenced by the massive, days-long birthday celebration he threw for her 40th birthday in 2022. Nick went all out by inviting a large group of family and friends for the tropical Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, bash. Even daughter Malti, then just six months old, was in attendance.

And while Pri’s milestone 40th is now in their rearview mirror, her latest birthday was certainly cause for renewed celebration. Many of Nick’s army of 35 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush. “Happy Birthday to your queen PCJ!” wrote a fan alongside a row of festive emojis. “We love you and wishing you a beautiful blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your gorgeous family!” “May God continued to bless her with good health, strength and happiness,” commented a second, and third quipped, “happy bday to the woman who stole my husband!!” alongside laughing and heart face emojis.

Priyanka and Nick married in a lavish, multi-day wedding extravaganza in India in December of 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie, now 1, via surrogate on January 15, 2022. “My beautiful wife,” Nick said as he addressed the crowd at the Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in January. “You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It’s the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.”