Priyanka Chopra, 40, Rocks Sheer Yellow Cover-Up Over Matching Bikini In Cabo With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 29, are living it up on Priyanka’s birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas. The couple was spotted holding hands while on the beach together. Priyanka rocked a bright yellow ensemble perfect for vacation: a sheer tie sweater and skirt over her matching bikini.

The Quantico alum rocked beachy waves for her outing with Nick. She also accessorized with a yellow head covering, sunglasses, and a gray purse. She could be ready to lay out on the beach or go to dinner with her man!

While Priyanka was making a fashion statement with her pretty yellow look, Nick went for more casual beachwear. He wore a black tank top with the words “More Joy” written across them, along with matching short shorts.

Priyanka and Nick are celebrating Priyanka’s 40th birthday. She turned 40 on July 18. Nick posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife and shared adorable PDA photos. “Happiest birthday to my [heart] the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you,” he captioned the photos. Another milestone birthday is coming up for the couple. Nick turns 30 on September 16.

This year has been a monumental one for Priyanka and Nick. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on January 15. However, little Malti Marie had to spend over 100 days in the NICU. The couple announced on Mother’s Day that their baby girl was “finally home.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that parenthood has made Priyanka and Nick closer than ever. “Priyanka has fallen even more in love with Nick after seeing how sweet and gentle he is with their baby,” a source close to the couple revealed. “He is everything in a father that she sees in her own dad which is so heartwarming.” Our source added that their “bond is unbreakable.”