Priyanka Chopra Frolics In Water In Bikini With Husband Nick Jonas — See Pics

Goddess! Priyanka Chopra-Jonas showed off her amazing bikini body during a Miami getaway with husband Nick Jonas. We’ve got the pics of the couple getting cozy on a lounger in the ocean.

After multiple honeymoons, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas still aren’t tired of fun getaways. The husband and wife of four months kicked back aboard a yacht off Miami on March 25 where the 36-year-old actress was able to show off her incredible curves and toned tummy in an emerald-green two piece. The swimsuit featured a high-waisted bottom with a metal ring in the center, and a cleavage baring halter style top that was held together by another metallic center ring. Since she was getting ready for some ocean fun, Priyanka wore her hair back in a loose bun and complimented the look with brown sunglasses.

At one point Priyanka seemed to be pointing at something out on the water, as hubby Nick Jonas, 26, could be seen behind her grabbing out some floatie toys while wearing grey trunks. She held onto a black and pink floatation vest which the former Quantico star put to good use. She was later photographed zipping along the ocean on a jet ski.

It wasn’t just the newlyweds who were in south Florida for some fun in the sun. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, 29, and his fiancee Sophie Turner, 23, were along for the ride. Sophie and Priyanka have clearly bonded as soon to be sister in law’s, as they were photographed racing each other on jet skis in a friendly competition. They were later seen aboard the yacht chatting closely with smiles on their faces.

Nick and Priyanka got some quality alone time as they grabbed some drinks and hit up floating loungers next to the boat. The “Close” singer looked like he was enjoying his Monday off, holding on to beer while his wife let out a big laugh as she made her way down the ladder and onto the floatie. It was big enough that the couple was able to be comfortably seated across from each other with their toes sweetly touching as they sunned themselves. What a way to start the week!