Ariana Grande Shops With ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Cynthia Erivo In 1st Photos Since News Of Split

Ariana Grande seems to be shopping her troubles away! One day after news of her alleged split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, 27, broke, the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker was spotted on a shopping trip with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 36 (see PHOTOS HERE). While enjoying the gals’ day, Ari looked casual, yet chic, in an oversized pink cardigan, light-colored jeans, and white high heel boots. The 30-year-old completed her ensemble with pearl hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, and a white Wimbledon cap. Ariana was also notably sans her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, her 36-year-old pal opted for a similarly casual, yet trendy, ensemble. Cynthia looked effortlessly stylish in a leopard-print cardigan, white crop top, and baggy jeans. The London native made sure to add the cutest accessories, including teal hoop earrings, a tan Louis Vuitton purse, a brown baseball cap, and blue athletic sneakers.

While leaving a shop on Bond Street, the Grammy winner appeared to be in good spirits and was even pictured smiling. Ari carried an iced beverage in-hand, as she engaged in a light conversation with Cynthia. The two actresses left a store that appeared to sell fine leather purses, which Ariana was noticeably not missing, as she carried her luxurious Courrèges Reedition Zipped Camera Bag on her arm.

As previously mentioned, her outing in London comes just one day after TMZ reported that Ariana and her husband are heading toward getting divorced. The outlet reported that the duo has been separated since January and although they allegedly tried to mend their troubles earlier this year, they “failed” at their attempts. Ariana notably moved to the U.K. in Dec. 2022 to work on the two-part Wicked films, but the outlet claimed that their marital issues began prior to her move.

Although news of their alleged split broke on Jul. 17, Ari sparked breakup rumors after she was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring on Jul. 16. The songstress also took to Instagram on Monday and shared a carousel of photos from her time at the tennis match. She did not appear to be wearing the ring in those photos either. Ariana and the real estate agent got married in May 2021.

Most recently, the latest report from TMZ claimed that Dalton has been “dating” for the “last few months” and that, Ari had allegedly given him the green light to do so. The two reportedly were “shocked” that no one knew of their split until Monday, as they have been allegedly separated for months. In the meantime, blonde beauty is taking a break from work as the production for the Jon M. Chu-directed movies are on pause amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, per The Daily Mail.