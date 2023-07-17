Kody Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Marries GF Beatriz Queiroz: See ‘Sister Wives’ Star In Her Wedding Gown

Congratulations to Gwendlyn Brown and her now-wife Beatriz Queiroz! The Sister Wives reality star, 21, announced that she and her girlfriend, 21, of one year got married in a loving Instagram post on Sunday, July 16. Gwendlyn shared a sweet photo of the two of them kissing under a neon sign with hew new wife’s last name lit up. The two of them looked like they had an absolute blast.

For her wedding, Gwendlyn rocked a dress with thin straps, as well as a tight necklace and a pair of earrings. While she wore the white dress, Beatriz went for a white button-down shirt and a black bowtie, with matching slacks for their celebration. “Say hello to Mrs. (x2) Queiroz,” Gwendlyn wrote in the caption.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz first started dating in April 2022. The reality star marked their first dating anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram. “Happy anniversary to my shawty that’s a hottie,” she wrote. The pair announced their engagement with a series of cute photos from when Beatriz popped the question in November 2022. They posted a series of shots of them sitting down in the snow, with roses scattered all over the ground and candles lighting up the night.

Gwendlyn is one of six kids from Kody Brown, 54, and his ex-wife Christine, 51. Kody and Christine were together from 1994 until 2021, and Christine got engaged to her boyfriend David Woolley in April. Two more of Kody’s ex-wives separated from him in 2022, leaving him only still married to Robyn, 44.

Since her mom and Kody split, Gwendlyn has been very outspoken about her dad’s treatment of the family and has posted tons of reaction videos to different episodes of Sister Wives on her YouTube channel. Gwendlyn called out her dad for acting unfairly toward her mom in a March recap video. “I think it’s more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don’t love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak,” she said.