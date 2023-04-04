Kody Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Accuses Him & Robyn Of Having A ‘Terrible Spending Habit’

The subject of Kody Brown‘s bank account came up when his daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, fielded questions from Sister Wives fans at the end of her reaction video to the latest episode of the polyamory/polygamy reality television show. When responding to a question about Kody, 54, “making right” financially to his former wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. “I think that my dad and [Kody’s current wife, Robyn Brown ] have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all,” said Gwendlyn, 21, in a video posted on Mar. 31, reacting to s17e14 of the TLC series.

“But also, Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom [Christine Brown] and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money on whatever,” said Gwendyln. Christine left Kody in 2021. Janelle and Meri separated from him a year later. As of 2023, Kody is only legally married to Robyn. In the video, Gwendlyn added that her former stepmothers will “probably be a lot better off now that they’re no longer with him, and they’re no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately.”

Christine announced the split on Nov. 2, 2021, via Instagram. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” She thanked fans for their “understanding and compassion.” Kody shares six children, including Gwendyln, with Christine. He has 18 children in total.

Gwendlyn has been blunt about Kody and the family in her Sister Wives reaction series. “I think [Kody] started changing because when we were kids, we used to be so young and easily manipulated. We weren’t as opinionated,” she said in February. “And now we’re adults, and we have our own opinions and our adult thoughts and things you do as adults. It’s just different now.”