Cardi B Grinds On Offset At Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday After Cheating Drama: Watch

No drama here! Cardi B, 30, and her husband, Offset, 31, seemingly put their recent public feud behind them to celebrate their daughter, Kulture‘s fifth birthday on Jul. 16. The “I Like It” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share several videos from the lavish birthday party that the couple threw for their toddler. In a fan re-post of one of the videos, Cardi turned up the heat and was grinding on Offset as they danced at the party.

For her daughter’s lavish Super Mario Bros.-themed celebration, Cardi channeled her inner Cinderella and looked elegant in a blue sequined gown. The proud mother-of-two styled her ice-blonde tresses in long Hollywood curls and matched her long nails to her dress. Cardi added a pair of diamond droplet earrings to her ensemble but was noticeably sans a wedding ring. Meanwhile, the Migos rapper rocked a black graphic tee and black leather pants for the party.

Later, the proud parents posed alongside Kulture in front of her giant birthday cake (watch the video below). Their daughter looked like the ideal princess in a pink Christian Dior gown. Kulture’s ensemble featured a tulle skirt and giant bows on the sleeves of the dress. The 30-year-old adorably instructed her mini-me to blow a kiss to the cameras and they even twinned by posing with their hands on their hips.

The party was filled with many of the couple’s family and friends, including Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, 27. The mom-and-dad duo made sure to have plenty of characters from the Mario Bros. universe at the party including Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Upon entering the venue, Kulture was greeted by Princess Peach (watch the video here). The birthday gal hugged the character while Mario and Luigi waved at her with excitement. “Pretty girl! Mommy’s girl!”, the songstress could be heard shouting in the video.

As mentioned above, Cardi and Offset seemingly put their recent drama aside for their daughter’s special day. Most recently, on Jun. 26, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to clap back at Offset’s claims that she allegedly cheated on him. “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!”, Cardi sang in the voice memo at the time. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” Prior to that, Offset took to his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post to accuse her of allegedly “f****** a n****.”

Cardi and the father-of-five have been married since 2017 and also share a son, Wave, who was born in Sept. 2021. He is also the proud dad of three other children from prior relationships. This is not the first time that the couple has had a public spat regarding cheating allegations, as Cardi shared screenshots of a fan’s text exchange with Offset in Oct. 2022.

Prior to that, in Dec. 2019, Cardi told Vogue about their marital troubles. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she confessed to the outlet about one year after their 2018 split. “But it’s real-life sh**. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”