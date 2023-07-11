Cardi B Gifts Tutu-Clad Daughter Kulture $20k Pink Birkin Bag For Her 5th Birthday: Photos

“Cardi B and Offset don’t do anything halfway, and they proved that when their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus turned 5 on Monday! In a July 10 Instagram post, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared pics and video of Kulture enjoying the day in a fluffy pink tutu and matching ballerina lace-up sandals. She was seen dancing and posing with her brand new, $20,000 bubble gum pink Hermes Birkin ’25 Bag,’ as well. In another pic, she sat at a pink piano, the ruffles of her tutu surrounding her and her pricey handbag placed on top of the musical instrument. And in a fun video, the character Princess Poppy from the movie Trolls visited and hugged the 5-year-old as Offset and Kulture’s little brother Wave Set Cephus happily watched. In a final clip, the grade schooler was thrilled to see her dad bring out a teeny, tiny cake with one candle to blow out.

Cardi couldn’t believe the day had come, and she captioned the collection with an emotional tribute. “My baby is five,” she wrote alongside a happy/crying emoji. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈”

A flood of the rapper’s 168 million followers rushed to the comments thread to wish Kulture a very happy celebration. “What an angel 👼🏽! Such a little lady, with so much grace,” gushed a fan. “I look forward to her incredible future. Such an amazing platform to start out in! #cardib.”

And while the celebration and gifts seemed lavish, others noted that Kulture had a modest cake. “See how excited she was about that small personal cake…? Kulture is absolutely everything. What an amazing little girl. So beautiful. Always stay sweet and humble. Love this,” remarked another follower. “Good Job you and Cardi 😍😍😍 Happy Bday Kulture Princess,” wrote a third.

Offset and Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, welcomed little Kulture in 2018.