Cardi B Stuns In Yellow Dress & Carries Hermes Purse While Grabbing Dinner With Her Kids In NYC

A doting momma! While Cardi B, 30, grabbed dinner with her daughter, Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, in New York City on Monday, the songstress turned heads in a bright-yellow bodycon dress. The brunette beauty styled her look with a highly-coveted green Hermes Birkin bag, turquoise statement jewelry, and gold high heels. Cardi styled her long raven-hued tresses in glamourous curls and also held onto baby Wave‘s hand.

Her little guy, who she welcomed with her husband, Offset, in 2021, nearly matched his mom in a pair of bright-yellow trousers and a brown hooded sweatshirt. Meanwhile, his sister, Kulture, was a little fashionista herself in a sequined black dress that she notably paired with black leather boots and a black fur coat. Although they are often spotted together, the children’s father was not in attendance during the dinner outing in the Big Apple.

Cardi and her daughter were style icons one day prior while they went to dinner for Mother’s Day in NYC. While celebrating the sweet holiday, Cardi rocked a long black dress by DION LEE with multiple cut outs, while her daughter opted for a navy blue lace ensemble. The “I Like It” singer paired the sexy black dress with sky-high futuristic heels and a waist-long platinum blonde wig. Cardi also took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her look, along with throwback moments with her kiddos. “My favorite holiday,I birth my best friends…..HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BEAUTIFULS,” she captioned the sweet post.

Amid the Mother’s Day celebrations, the proud father-of-five took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos to celebrate his wife and their family. “Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L,” Offset captioned the adorable carousel of snapshots of Cardi and their little ones. The 31-year-old is also a father to three other children including Jordan, 12, Kody, 7, and Kalea, 7, from prior relationships.

Days ahead of Cardi and her children’s NYC dinner dates, her daughter Kulture and her half-sister, Kalea, attended the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles with her father on May 9. While on the red carpet at the movie premiere, the two girls rocked black-and-white matching ballgowns and made the evening a daddy-daughters night out. Meanwhile, the Migos rapper rocked a white bejeweled suit jacket and black trousers. “Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” he captioned the set of photos of their looks on May 9.