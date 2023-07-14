Riley Keough Seen In First Photos Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Was Revealed

View gallery

Riley Keough, 34, was seen for the first time after it was revealed that her mom Lisa Marie Presley died from a bowel obstruction. The Daisy Jones and the Six star ran errands at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles by herself on Thursday, July 13. The gorgeous red head was dressed in a white tank top with blue and white striped pants, and she carried a yellow bag over her shoulder. Riley, who covered her face with a pair of sunglasses, looked somber in the wake of her mother’s cause of death being revealed.

Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, passed away in Los Angeles on January 12 at the age of 54. On July 13, TMZ reported that the LA coroner determined that Lisa Marie officially died of complications from a small bowel obstruction. A toxicology test also showed she had traces of Opioids in her blood, according to TMZ‘s report. Lisa Marie’s surviving family members, which includes her mom Priscilla Presley, 78, have not spoken out about Lisa Marie’s cause of death yet.

It’s been over six months since Lisa Marie died and all her relatives, including Riley, are still in mourning. The day before the cause of death report came out, Riley shared a tribute to Lisa Marie as she also honored her late brother Benjamin Keough on the three-year anniversary of his death by suicide. “Missing you both,” Riley wrote alongside a throwback photo of Lisa Marie and Ben. The tribute came the same day that Riley was nominated for her first Emmy Award for Daisy Jones.

After Lisa Marie’s passing, Riley and her grandmother Priscilla got into a months-long legal battle over the late star’s trust. At one point, it was reported that pair stopped communicating over their legal drama. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member,” a Presley family member told Entertainment Tonight in February.

The legal matter was eventually resolved with Riley being named the sole trustee of the entire Presley estate in May. Priscilla, who reportedly got some money from the trust, was satisfied with the final deal. “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,’” she wrote in a court declaration filed in June. “Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us,” Priscilla also said.