Future Reignites Russell Wilson Feud As He Bashes Ex Ciara’s Husband On New Song: Listen

It seems Future isn’t entirely past that feud with ex Ciara‘s husband, Russell Wilson. On his new collaborative track “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Quavo, released Friday, July 14, the 39-year-old rapper went for the jugular with lyrics. “I got it out the field, F*** Russell,” he rapped, leaving little question as to who he was referring to. The volatile lyrics come nearly a decade after his split from the gorgeous “Promise” singer, with whom he shares son Future Jr., now 9 years old. The couple were engaged in 2013, but parted ways a year later during her pregnancy amid cheating speculation surrounding the rapper.

By 2015, Ciara had found her way to her true love Russell, and the duo married in a romantic ceremony in England in 2016. They’ve since welcomed daughter Sienna, 6, born in April 2017, and son Win, 3, born in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Future hasn’t been able to leave the past in the past, repeatedly dissing Ciara’s seemingly perfect marriage, and Russell himself. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” the rapper said during a 2019 appearance on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “I feel like…I don’t have no feelings.”

He then attacked Russell for failing to keep his wife from speaking publicly about her past relationship with Future, after she complained about Future doing the same. “He not being a man in that position,” the rapper said. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up! If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s*** no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

He later said he didn’t have a “problem” with the Broncos quarterback, saying he doesn’t “hate” him. “It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future,” he said during a 2019 episode of his Freebandz radio show. “I don’t have nothing against him and I’m happy for them.”

Future’s anger, however, hasn’t been reserved entirely for Russell. In January of 2016, he took to Twitter to blast Ciara over coparenting issues. “This b**** got control problems . . . I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture . . . the f ** kery for 15K a month,” he wrote at the time. She sued him, citing slander and libel, in 2016, but later dropped the case.

It’s worth noting that Future now has at least seven children with seven different women, with paternity for one more child with yet another woman being litigated.