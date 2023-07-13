Jonah Hill Goes Surfing In Malibu After His Ex Accuses Him Of ‘Emotional Abuse’: Photo

Though he hasn’t spoken out yet, Jonah Hill appeared to be getting back to his regular routine after ex Sarah Brady publicly shared alleged texts from him and accused him of being “emotionally abusive” and “misogynistic” during their relationship. In a photo you can see below, the 39-year-old You People star suited up for the sunny beach outing in a black wetsuit, his blonde-ish curls blowing in the wind as he stepped onto the sand after surfing. The Superbad actor carried a rainbow surfboard in blue and green hues, and looked serious as he carried some additional gear for the Thursday, July 13 outing.

Jonah has remained silent after Sarah, a surfing instructor, took to Instagram stories on Friday, to July 7, to begin sharing a slew of alleged text messages between the couple. They dated for about a year before he took up with the mother of his new baby, Olivia Millar.

Sarah claimed with the screenshots that the Wolf Of Wall Street star made demands of her, including removing Instagram photos of herself in a swimsuit, “posting sexual images,” refraining from hanging out with what he deemed “women who are in unstable places,” and cutting off friendships with some men.

“Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok,” she also wrote, before continuing to share even more text messages, along with alleged dates, in the subsequent days. HollywoodLife reached out to Jonah’s rep about Sarah’s accusations, but did not receive a response.

Some of the most notable texts directly addressed Sarah’s vocation of surfing, saying that if she needed to go “surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you.”

Jonah and Olivia, to whom he’s rumored to be engaged, welcomed their first child on June 2.