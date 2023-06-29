Jonah Hill & Rumored Fiancée Olivia Millar Grab Ice Cream In Malibu After Welcoming 1st Baby

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar sparked engagement rumors in March, and welcomed their first child in June.

June 29, 2023 9:33PM EDT
Jonah Hill poses during the photocall of 'Mid 90's' during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Panorama section at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February. Mid 90's Photocall ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy new parents Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar go out for ice cream with family in Malibu. Pictured: Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hand in hand, new parents Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu. Pictured: Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar were photographed grabbing a sweet treat together on Wednesday, June 28 — just weeks after they welcomed their first child. They were joined by some family members at the Malibu, Calif. ice cream shop and looked to be in great spirits. The actor, 39, looked super trendy in cropped brown trousers, a colorful graphic tee, and green slides. Olivia, meanwhile, looked comfy in a black maxi dress paired with black loafers. She wore a black cardigan around her shoulders to keep warm.

Jonah Hill was all smiles during an ice cream date with his fiancée Olivia Millar on June 28, 2023 (Photo: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID)

The happy couple welcomed their first child together on Jun. 2. Nothing further is known about the new addition to their family, as neither Jonah nor Olivia has publicly spoken about their new bundle of joy. It is thought that Joah skipped his sister, Beanie Feldstein‘s, wedding at the end of May due to the impending birth of his first child.

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar have been together since at least 2022 (Photo: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID)

The birth of the Senior Prom star and the online boutique owner‘s baby came two months after the latter appeared to rock an engagement ring while out in Los Angeles. Olivia also debuted her baby bump at the same time. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied engagement chatter.

Jonah and Olivia, the daughter of supermodel Esmé Marshall, were first linked in Sept. 2022 after they were seen spending time together in Santa Monica. Before Olivia, Jonah was romantically tied to surfer Sarah Brady and even once engaged to fashion creative Gianna Santos.

Although Jonah is protective of his private life, he has opened up about some of his personal struggles, such as the bullying he faced for being overweight as a child and his mental health. Last year, he announced that he would not be embarking on a press tour for his documentary, Stutz, to work on bettering his mental health. “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he said in an open letter to fans, per Rolling Stone. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

The year prior, he shared an encouraging message for those who struggled with their weight growing up. “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” a slimmed-down Jonah wrote in the candid Instagram post, per the NZ Herald. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

