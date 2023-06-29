Jonah Hill & Rumored Fiancée Olivia Millar Grab Ice Cream In Malibu After Welcoming 1st Baby

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar were photographed grabbing a sweet treat together on Wednesday, June 28 — just weeks after they welcomed their first child. They were joined by some family members at the Malibu, Calif. ice cream shop and looked to be in great spirits. The actor, 39, looked super trendy in cropped brown trousers, a colorful graphic tee, and green slides. Olivia, meanwhile, looked comfy in a black maxi dress paired with black loafers. She wore a black cardigan around her shoulders to keep warm.

The happy couple welcomed their first child together on Jun. 2. Nothing further is known about the new addition to their family, as neither Jonah nor Olivia has publicly spoken about their new bundle of joy. It is thought that Joah skipped his sister, Beanie Feldstein‘s, wedding at the end of May due to the impending birth of his first child.

The birth of the Senior Prom star and the online boutique owner‘s baby came two months after the latter appeared to rock an engagement ring while out in Los Angeles. Olivia also debuted her baby bump at the same time. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied engagement chatter.

Jonah and Olivia, the daughter of supermodel Esmé Marshall, were first linked in Sept. 2022 after they were seen spending time together in Santa Monica. Before Olivia, Jonah was romantically tied to surfer Sarah Brady and even once engaged to fashion creative Gianna Santos.

Although Jonah is protective of his private life, he has opened up about some of his personal struggles, such as the bullying he faced for being overweight as a child and his mental health. Last year, he announced that he would not be embarking on a press tour for his documentary, Stutz, to work on bettering his mental health. “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he said in an open letter to fans, per Rolling Stone. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

The year prior, he shared an encouraging message for those who struggled with their weight growing up. “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” a slimmed-down Jonah wrote in the candid Instagram post, per the NZ Herald. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”