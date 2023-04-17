Ciara Proves She’s A Cool Mom By Bringing Her 2 Oldest Kid To Coachella: Photo

Ciara got some cool points over the weekend as she attended one of the most popular music festivals in the world, Coachella, with her two oldest children and husband Russell Wilson. The 37-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist was seen walking into the uber-popular Indio, Calif. festival during its opening weekend with her daughter, Sienna, 5, and son, Future, 8. As seen below, Ciara held her daughter’s hand and kept her other hand behind her son’s back to make sure they were in close proximity to her. Sienna seemed to be in a goofy mood and was photographed sticking her tongue out at the camera. Ciara also has a 2-year-old son, Win Harrison, with Russell. Future is from the singer’s previous relationship with the rapper Future.

Sienna looked adorable in a white sundress paired with pink combat boots and pink sunnies, while Future donned a white Kobe Bryant jersey. The “Level Up” hitmaker kept her all-white outfit hidden under a black robe, which was revealed later in the day during her surprise performance with the Hong Kong-born singer, Jackson Wang, who is also a member of the K-pop group, GOT7. On stage, Ciara rocked high-waisted white cargo pants and a white No. 3 jersey worn under a white mesh top. She sported bleach blonde hair that was styled in beachy waves and featured some cotton candy pink and blue highlights throughout.

When Ciara took the stage, she sang a medley of Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control” as well as her own hits, “Level Up” and “Goodies”, per NME. She then partnered up with the K-pop star to perform “1, 2, Step” and a “Left Right” remix. They then debuted a new song with lyrics, “When you push up on me, oh, oh, oh / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow / You know I like it when you takin’ control / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow”. Jackson released the song, titled “Slow”, following their performance.

XG's Left Right remix with Jackson Wang and (Queen) Ciara. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/M3dsnh8MNs — aki 🐺💫 (@_alphaz) April 17, 2023

“I just wanna say, thank you so much. You inspired me. You inspired everybody here tonight,” Jackson gush to Ciara following during their surprise set, as reported by NME. “On behalf for everybody, I wanna thank you, we wanna thank you for who you are, and thank you for being such a big part of our lives. We’re too blessed to have you.”

Ciara posted several clips from the performance on her Instagram Story, including one that showed her dropping it impressively low both on stage and backstage. Coachella 2023 seemed to be quite a success for Ciara!