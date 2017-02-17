REX/Shutterstock

Cover your ears, Scottie Pippen! Four months after rumors surfaced that Future and Larsa Pippen were getting cozy before her split from Scottie, the rapper is adding fuel to the fire on his new song, ‘Rent Money.’ He appears to totally shade Scottie on the track — and it’s harsh. Take a listen!

Here are the lyrics from Future’s song “Rent Money” that fans definitely think are about Scottie Pippen: “I make the blogs with ya b**** cause I’m ruthless, Yeah, I get cash money like I’m Mack Maine, I just put a rapper b**** on game, I be smokin’ rapper weed with my gang, I just slam dunked ya b****, hall of fame.”

Remember, Future and Scottie’s ex, Larsa Pippen, were the subject of major media headlines last fall, after it was reported that the longtime friends had been getting extra close before Scottie and Larsa announced their separation. Plus, Scottie is a famous basketball player, so the ‘slam dunk’ reference totally makes sense. YIKES!

Future and Larsa never commented on the affair reports, but he cryptically posted to Instagram that he “didn’t care enough to explain” the “rumors.” Interestingly, Scottie and Larsa have seemingly rekindled their relationship in recent weeks — they were photographed out with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian earlier this month, and the former NBA star confirmed that their family is “stronger than ever” in a sweet Valentine’s Day snap of the pair with their four kids.

Scottie and Larsa aren’t the only victims of “Rent Money,” either. The rapper seems to take a jab at his ex, Ciara, and her hubby, Russell Wilson, too. At one point, he discuses “f***ing an R&B b****,” and on the entire track, he brags about how much money he has, which could be a reference to his and Ciara’s vicious legal battle — she sued for $15 million in 2015, although she eventually dropped the case. No one is safe on the 33-year-old’s album, it seems!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Future’s new song? Do you think he’s shading Scottie?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.