Tayshia Adams Reveals If She’s Watching ‘The Bachelorette’ Amidst Her Travels (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams is the ultimate world traveler these days, jet-setting to Greece with Uber, before embarking to Paris for Couture Fashion Week. The former Bachelorette is soaking up her summer days in the best way, but is she making time to keep up with the newest season of The Bachelorette?! “I’m tuning in just to be supportive of Charity [Lawson]!” Tayshia revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I’m currently traveling now, and I’ll be traveling next week. It’s never-ending! But, I definitely messaged her to wish her the best and we’ll be in touch.”

The stunner added, “I’ll be keeping tabs. If I’m not watching, I’ll still know what’s going on!” Her response comes following a shake-up with the hosts of the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast, leading some to criticize the franchise. Former bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young hosted the beloved podcast together for two years, and were seemingly let go from the roles ahead of the new season of The Bachelorette. Becca took to IG to share the news, writing, “I’ve actually received quite a bit of DMs regarding ‘Happy Hour.’ It’s obviously been a while since there’s been any recordings or since I’ve even talked about it. It’s just time for some different things, but I will be forever so grateful and thankful for all of the fans and listeners out there.”

However, her fiancé Thomas Jacobs seemed less than thrilled about how the situation was handled by Warner Bros. and took to social media to share his frustrations. “without saying too much, I’m not exactly thrilled with some of the decisions and directions that have been going on behind the scenes the last several months,” he shared on IG stories. Later, he expanded on his comments, saying, “There has been a lot of crazy online chatter that has made it to my DMs, so let me clarify real quick. There was a business decision that was made. That’s a decision I don’t even disagree with. What I have a problem with, what I am frustrated in, and what I am distancing myself from, is there is a right way and there is a wrong way to do things. Over the last three months I have witnessed an absolute masterclass in how you should not implement change, how you should not roll out new strategies, and how you absolutely should not treat people.” Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have since taken over the hosting duties for Bachelor Happy Hour, but it also seems that many former Bachelor Nation members are disappointed with the franchise and have decided not to tune in to the new season.

Tayshia has been busy living her best life on international waters and creating her own fantasy suites, courtesy of Uber! The star traveled abroad to Greece in partnership with the company to experience some of the newest Uber offerings for sun-seekers across Europe including Uber Boat in Mykonos, Uber Taxi across Athens and more! “I was able to comfortably be able to get picked up from the airport right away and also make it to my destination safely with all of my friends and basically explore the city how I would at home,” Tayshia said of using Uber while abroad. “It was super nice to be able to just be able to reserve my car and then hop from destination to destination.”

She recalled enjoying a cooking class, discovering restaurants, and exploring the Greek cities throughout the trip. “We also were able to see Mykonos from a boat — Uber now has Uber Boats you can reserve, which is most likely the coolest way to travel!” Tayshia gushed. Uber has since launched experiences and more across travel destinations in Europe, including Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and Croatia!