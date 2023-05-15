Tayshia Adams & Luke Gulbranson Pictured Looking At Engagement Rings Amid New Romance

Is Tayshia Adams ready to walk down the aisle? The 32-year-old Season 16 Bachelorette was spotted trying on what appears to be engagement rings in an image obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The snapshot, which was taken on Sunday, May 14 at the newly reopened Tiffany & Co. in New York City, shows the former Bachelorette contestant and host trying on a ring on her left hand as her rumored beau, Summer House star Luke Gulbranson, looked on.

The reported couple appeared to be enjoying themselves during the special outing as Luke, 39, looked intently at the ring case and Tayshia had a grin on her face. An eyewitness told Page Six they were“100 percent looking at engagement ring”, but was not able to confirm if a ring was purchased. The insider also said the pair was acting “very lovey dovey and kissing”. They dressed casually for their ring date, with Tayshia wearing high-waisted straight-leg jeans, a white tee, and Converse sneakers. Luke donned blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black baseball cap.

Tayshia and Luke first ignited romance rumors after they were captured looking cozy in a group photo. The pic was originally posed by Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard on April 9, but she quickly deleted it and then re-uploaded it with Tayshia and Luke cropped out. The original pic can be seen on the fan account below. The original image also remains on the Instagram account of real estate expert, Katie Joy Thiele Verutti.

It’s clear the couple wants to keep their relationship on the down low, hence the deleted picture and the fact that they have both remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Tayshia also declined to say much about the end of her engagement to Zac Clark, who got down on one knee for Tayshia during the final episode of her Bachelorette season in 2020. Although the pair seemed to be a match made in heaven and even trained for the New York City Marathon together, they broke up shortly after their race in Nov. 2021.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Tayshia said of the situation in an interview with Us Weekly in Dec. 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.” Tayshia was previously married to a man she met in college, Josh Bourelle, before her reality television fame.

Meanwhile, Luke was with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby before his romance with the reality star and influencer. They met at BravoCon in the fall of 2022, but they separated by January of this year.