‘Bachelor’s Tayshia Adams & ‘Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson Hold Hands, Spark Dating Rumors

Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson have sparked romance rumors after being spotted holding hands on Sunday. The influencer, 32, and reality star, 39, seemingly held hands in a group photo shared by Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard on April 9, as seen below. However, she quickly deleted the photo and re-uploaded it with Tayshia and Luke cropped out.

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly noticed her actions and trolled Lindsay, 36, in the comment section. “*nobody’s gonna know* … *they’re gonna know*”, one Instagram user wrote, typing out the viral audio. “NOT THE CROP OUT! LOL”, a Bravo fan account commented. “Possibly the most delayed crop of all time,” a third fan chimed in. Lindsay didn’t pretend to not see her comment section. In fact, she made fun of herself by commenting, “Well this is awkward…” with an embarrassed emoji that was covering its face.

The cropped-out version of the controversial pic can be seen above. The photo of the two-time Bachelorette host and Luke remains on the Instagram account of real estate expert, Katie Joy Thiele Verutti. It is unclear why the original snapshot was taken down from Lindsay’s page in the first place. Perhaps, it’s because the new potential new couple wants to keep any romance on the down low.

Neither Tayshia nor Luke has commented on the relationship rumors, but it is known they were both previously single. Luke was most recently linked to The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby. They met at BravoCon in the fall of 2022, but the relationship did not last long. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore. Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I’m going through a very difficult situation,” Ashley, 34, revealed on Watch What Happens Live in January. However, she had nothing but good things to say about Luke and even called him a “trooper” because he had to handle her unsteady relationship with her ex, Michael Darby.

“I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them,” Ashley gushed. “So great. But I am newly single and this was my first relationship after. It’s just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved.”

Meanwhile, Tayshia was previously engaged to Zac Clark, who proposed to her at the end of her Bachelorette season in 2020. Sadly, they broke up in Nov. 2021. “Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Tayshia told Us Weekly in Dec. 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”